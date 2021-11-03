Coconino Voices: Homelessness and how northern Arizona landlords can help

Homelessness is often not what you’d expect. The man you saw asking for money on the street may have once been a CEO who slipped into depression and lost his job and life savings. The young woman you saw holding up a sign at the intersection may well have lost her home and income in escaping domestic violence.

To understand the plight of those experiencing homelessness is to consider the barriers and challenges to finding safe, sustainable housing. Housing costs play an instrumental role in determining who can -- and can’t -- gain access to necessities like a roof over their head.

In northern Arizona, rent costs significantly higher than Fair Market Rent (the estimated cost a property will rent for) burden individuals, families, and veterans alike. Based on Catholic Charities’ data measuring the costs of an average two-bedroom rental, we can see the devastating impact this has.

• In Coconino County, rental costs are $560 higher than Fair Market Rent

• In Yavapai County, rental costs are $774 higher

• In Mohave County, rental costs are $345 higher