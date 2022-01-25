Coconino Voices: Help protect voter access and participation

Free and fair elections are the foundation of our representative democracy. We all care about our right to participate in choosing elected officials. But Arizona’s state legislators are busy at the start of this year’s session introducing bills that will make it harder for many citizens to vote.

Dozens of bills have been introduced posing challenges to participation in the democratic process. Some impose barriers to voter registration, by prohibiting automatic or same-day registration (both used effectively in other states). One bill makes it harder for any individual to simply share information about how to register!

Several bills drastically reduce the ability to mail in or drop off ballots. For example, drop-off boxes would be permitted only in county-managed buildings and only during regular office hours – hugely disadvantageous to those in rural areas and tribal reservations. Proposals restricting places and times for voting or for dropping off ballots discriminate against those with rigid work or educational schedules. Other bills would require formal identification as a family member or caregiver dropping off a person’s mail-in ballot, or would bar absolutely anyone other than the voter from dropping off a ballot.

Some proposals restrict or eliminate in-person early voting. Others prohibit voting centers, which counties use to permit people to vote outside of their registered precinct – useful to Coconino County voters who live on the Navajo Nation but work in Flagstaff, for example. People who work away from home for extended periods (e.g., many construction and tourism workers) benefit from flexibility in voting locations. Other proposals would impose barriers for disabled or ill Arizonans – barriers currently banned by the Arizona Constitution.

Numerous bills create major logistical headaches and expensive new requirements for elections offices, from rigid criteria for paper used in ballots to a prohibition on combining (or splitting) precincts for in-person voting. The expensive and ineffectual “audit” of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County, as well as every other routine and special audit of voting in Arizona, demonstrated that county officials run clean, fair, honest elections – they don’t need this level of interference from the legislature. One bill would require hand-counting of all ballots – shown repeatedly to create much higher error rates than machine counting with a paper trail.

As in recent years, bills are also emerging that would weaken Arizona’s constitutional provisions for direct democracy. By creating more cumbersome requirements for gathering petition signatures for voter referenda and ballot initiatives, these measures reduce our capacity for governance by and for the people.

The worst of these proposals strike directly at the heart of democracy by eliminating voters’ rights to choose candidates and elect officials. One bill eliminates direct primary elections for the US Senate seats in Arizona; the two major political parties would each select two candidates, the only candidates to be presented on the primary ballot. Another bill would create “at-large electors” required to cast their electoral college votes for the U.S. Presidential candidate supported by the Arizona state legislature, rather than the candidate receiving the most votes from Arizona citizens.

This last measure reminds us that just recently we learned that numerous Republican party leaders and state officials – including several still in office – prepared and submitted falsified electoral certificates purporting to show that Trump had won Arizona in November 2020. There’s no clearer demonstration of their willingness to subvert the will of the voters and destroy the very basis of our democracy.

Broad public participation in choosing presidential leadership and federal representatives has always been the basis of our government – with five Amendments to the U.S. Constitution helping move us “toward a more Perfect Union” by guaranteeing women, African Americans, Native Americans, and other citizens the right to vote. Repeated refusal of the U.S. Senate to debate and pass an updated version of voting rights legislation means that we still have no uniform minimum standards for voter access across all states.

It is incumbent upon us now to protect voter access and participation at the state level. Let your state and federal representatives and senators hear from you – we prize our right to participate in elections without undue or discriminatory barriers, and we will not tolerate legislators substituting their will for that of the Arizona voters.

Laura Huenneke is a Professor Emeritus of Environmental Science at Northern Arizona University and a Certified Senior Ecologist with the Ecological Society of America.

