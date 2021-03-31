Coconino Voices: Health message from hospital CEOs

It has been a challenging year for our friends, neighbors, and loved ones across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted each of us differently, and there is no denying the immense amount of sacrifice, hardship and loss that has been endured.

Our thousands of employees continue to go above and beyond their call of duty and service, working tirelessly over the past year to provide quality care to every patient that enters our facilities. We are grateful for their commitment and dedication amidst the challenges of the global pandemic, and for always putting our patients first.

We thank the people of Arizona for your help in managing the spread of COVID-19 in the state for the past year. This has not been an easy task; we understand the heartbreak, frustration, and helplessness this virus has caused. But we are far from defeating the virus. As the COVID-19 numbers in Arizona decline from the devastating peak experienced after the holidays, we want to avoid another potential spike due to the recent expiration of important mitigation efforts and anticipated increased travel to Arizona throughout the Spring.