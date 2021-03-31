Coconino Voices: Health message from hospital CEOs

It has been a challenging year for our friends, neighbors, and loved ones across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted each of us differently, and there is no denying the immense amount of sacrifice, hardship and loss that has been endured.
Our thousands of employees continue to go above and beyond their call of duty and service, working tirelessly over the past year to provide quality care to every patient that enters our facilities. We are grateful for their commitment and dedication amidst the challenges of the global pandemic, and for always putting our patients first.
We thank the people of Arizona for your help in managing the spread of COVID-19 in the state for the past year. This has not been an easy task; we understand the heartbreak, frustration, and helplessness this virus has caused. But we are far from defeating the virus. As the COVID-19 numbers in Arizona decline from the devastating peak experienced after the holidays, we want to avoid another potential spike due to the recent expiration of important mitigation efforts and anticipated increased travel to Arizona throughout the Spring.
The science and the facts are clear: COVID-19 mitigation strategies work and we all have a role in keeping our community safe. Continuing these strategies will reduce community spread and alleviate the additional burden on our health care delivery system. Arizona would not be in the position it is in right now without the combination of reduced business capacity, mask mandates, and social distancing requirements. As we have witnessed this past year, the spread of the virus fluctuates drastically, and we are still learning about new variants. A downward trend is not synonymous with the elimination of the virus.
Now is not the time to become complacent and declare victory when the virus is still prominent throughout our community.
We have been proud to assist the state and counties to jump start large scale and county-wide COVID-19 vaccination systems to vaccinate qualifying individuals including frontline health care workers, teachers and the elderly as quickly as possible. Our staff and volunteers worked diligently to set up vaccine point of distribution locations while managing record caseloads of COVID-19 patients. Careful precautions were implemented to safeguard every allocated vaccine and maximize every dose.
We have seen first-hand how the vaccine has brought new hope to our frontline workers and community, and we are pleased to see the expansion of vaccination distribution across the state.
Although we have made great progress to date, we are far from reaching herd immunity through immunization. We must remain vigilant in our efforts to slow down the spread of the virus as we increase vaccination distribution throughout the state. It is important that every Arizonan get the vaccine when he or she is eligible. This is the only way we can get “back to normal” in the future.
So let’s stay the course. We ask Arizonans to remain patient and follow CDC guidelines including social distancing and wearing masks in public even if you’ve been vaccinated. Your health is important, and it is critical that you seek care when you need it even while we manage COVID-19. Delaying routine care or necessary medical procedures can exacerbate existing health conditions. Preventive care is essential care.
Our hospital systems will continue to work together to manage the demand on our health care system, and keep our community healthy. A healthy Arizona is a strong Arizona.
Flo Spyrow is the President & CEO, Northern Arizona Healthcare; Peter Fine, the President & CEO, Banner Health; Linda Hunt, the CEO, Dignity Health, Arizona Service Area; Todd LaPorte, the CEO, HonorHealth; Brian Elisco, the CEO, Tenet Arizona Group.