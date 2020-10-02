Coconino Voices: H.R. 4447 and its potential impact on northern Arizona

In the House of Representatives, I am humbled to represent Arizona’s First Congressional District. From larger, deadlier forest fires to crippling droughts, First District families have seen the real-life implications of our changing planet unfold over the last few decades. Climate change threatens the lives and livelihoods of Arizona families every day and addressing this crisis has been on Congress’ backburner for far too long.

That’s why we passed H.R. 4447 — the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act — a legislative package I sponsored that will update our energy infrastructure, create new jobs, and tackle climate change.

The last major federal effort to address our changing energy landscape occurred in 2007. Since then, we’ve seen both the tragedies of climate change and the wonders of new energy innovation. It is well past time to take aggressive action to combat the climate crisis and bring our American energy economy into the 21st century.

The Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act will do just that. My legislation will modernize our clean energy infrastructure, create new, good-paying jobs in rural Arizona, and take action to address climate change.