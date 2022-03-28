Coconino Voices: Going green? Not without mining

Going green -- sounds great, but doing so won’t be easy. To go green, we will need tremendous amounts of minerals including lithium, copper, cobalt, nickel and uranium. To get these minerals, new mines will need to be developed. Geologists have found deposits of these minerals here in the United States. Environmentalists have come out against developing these new discoveries, citing numerous unfounded reasons that have stymied the development of these badly needed minerals.

The Daily Sun recently published several pieces concerning uranium and lithium in Arizona, including a letter to the editor titled “Sportsman supports bill banning mining.” The author stated that numerous springs and wells that contain uranium were documented by the USGS in the Grand Canyon region. Here’s the rest of the story -- the USGS stated that the uranium found in these springs and wells is natural and is not related to uranium mining. The author also stated that uranium mining will result in toxic contamination to the land and irreversible harm to our water and wildlife. I disagree as naturally occurring uranium outcrops in the Kaibab National Forest and within Grand Canyon National Park and is causing no harm.

The chairman of the Hualapai Tribe complained about mining and its effects on the Hualapai. One question for the chairman: do you live in a home with electricity, plumbing, windows and a refrigerator, drive a truck or travel on paved highways? If you do, please thank a miner. Mining is not a “predicament” as the chairman claims; mining exists because of people’s desire to live in a modern world, not the Stone Age. The 1872 mining law provides access to public lands so anyone can prospect for minerals. Mining is hard on the landscape; that’s the price we pay for having a home, car, phone -- the list is endless, but it’s all made possible by mining.

The BLM and USFS allow anyone who wants to comment on a proposed new mine to do so. Native Americans should not have special status, just an equal opportunity to comment like ordinary Americans. Mr. Chairman, please tell the Sun's readers specifically how a proposed lithium mine located more than a hundred miles from your reservation is impacting your tribe.

The chairman also stated that the U.S. government is giving away mining claims, a practice known as “patenting.” The Department of the Interior discontinued processing patent applications more than 30 years ago. He also stated that the metal mining industry is the country’s most polluting industry. Historical mining was polluting, no denying it, but as technology and environmental regulations have improved, mining’s effects on the landscape have been greatly reduced. Modern mines are required by law to have reclamation bonds to ensure that mines are properly reclaimed. Just imagine your quality of life or your livelihood without mining; I don’t care what you do, but whatever it is, I guarantee that mining made it possible.

Regarding the chairman's final comment on reform, the BLM, cultural sites, and quality of life: I deal with the BLM on an almost daily basis, their rules are strict and do protect the land. Sacred and cultural sites should be protected, however, not everything is sacred, a decision backed by numerous court decisions.

Recently, my team discovered a huge lithium deposit in Nevada. President Trump expedited the process for the development of “critical minerals” including lithium to three years. President Biden terminated Trump's order and told mining companies to move our operations overseas as he did not want his administration to get involved in environmental lawsuits -- another botched decision from our “America Last” president who prefers to let other nations like Russia and China provide what we need.

Too bad, Joe, this geologist is an American first and your appalling statement to go elsewhere to get the minerals America needs just doesn’t cut it. America’s mines are the cleanest operating mines on this planet and going elsewhere to mine just doesn’t make sense for many reasons including national security. The BLM recently told me that I’d be lucky to have my lithium discovery in production in 10 years, that’s 10 years! America needs huge quantities of lithium NOW if we are to successfully combat climate change.

Going green must happen and mining will help make the Green Revolution a reality.

