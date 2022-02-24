Coconino Voices: General Mining Law in desperate need of updating

The General Mining Law of 1872 was designed to encourage colonization and settlement of the American West, in part to force out the Indigenous peoples who had already lived there for tens of thousands of years. Now, 150 years since its enactment, this law has not meaningfully changed and continues to prioritize the hard rock mining industry above all other uses and interests, including the rights and perspectives of tribes and impacted communities.

As the Chairman of the Hualapai Tribal Council, I understand how this relic of a law directly affects Indigenous communities like mine, where exploratory drilling for a lithium mining project in western Arizona’s Big Sandy River Valley has been allowed to take place in recent years with minimal tribal consultation. Lithium is in high demand as electric vehicle sales are on the rise and the Biden administration pushes to reduce carbon emissions, but we should not replace one dirty industry with another. Furthermore, the Big Sandy lithium project is threatening our water security in the face of severe and ongoing drought, desecrating fragile desert landscape, and perpetuating the federal government’s centuries-old tradition of encroaching upon our sacred and cultural sites.

This predicament, which is commonplace for tribes and communities throughout the American West with hard rock mining histories or current activity, could be fixed if the federal government took meaningful action to reform the outrageously outdated rules that govern this industry.

The 1872 mining law is long overdue for an overhaul. However, administrative reforms would be an important first step with tangible benefits for tribal and local communities affected by mining. Specifically, the Bureau of Land Management could rewrite the rules that implement the 1872 Mining Law and clarify the agency’s responsibility to deny mine proposals that may cause unnecessary or undue degradation to treaty rights and other rights to fish, hunt, gather or otherwise use public land under the Federal Lands Management Policy Act (FLPMA). This would allow land managers to deny mining activity on lands already being used or that are relied upon by communities.

Failure to address this issue is a threat to our environment, public health and very existence in water-strapped communities such as ours. More than 90% of major copper and gold mines in the United States have polluted water, and according to the Environmental Protection Agency, 40% of the headwaters of western U.S. watersheds have been polluted by mining. This pollution can linger for thousands of years – long after the mines close and companies move on, requiring ongoing funding for water monitoring and treatment to protect downstream communities from the perils of mine waste.

Taxpayers are also cheated under the current system, with EPA estimating the backlog of cleanup costs for the hundreds of thousands of abandoned mines across the U.S. to be somewhere in the range of $20-$54 billion. This is significantly more than the entire annual budget for the federal Superfund program, and taxpayers are potentially on the hook for billions more in cleanup costs at active mines. There are state and federal grants to help cover these costs, but funding is volatile and hardly enough.

Though reform legislation has floundered for years in Congress without making much headway, U.S. Representative Raúl Grijalva is to be commended for championing legislative efforts to protect tribal interests and improve tribal consultation in mining projects, and establish a federal royalty for mining companies and funding mechanism to clean up polluted mine sites and reclaim damaged areas. The bill would also put a stop to patenting, which currently allows mining companies to lock up public lands that could be open to other uses.

Such legislation should be a priority for every member of Congress, but until we can update the 1872 Mining Law, the Biden administration must take action and reform hard rock mining rules under the BLM. Doing so is the first step toward a more just, equitable and climate-secure future for tribal and local communities that grapple with the financial and social costs of hard rock mining.

The metal mining industry is our country’s number one source of toxic pollution. Without accountability and regulation for this industry, the responsibility lies with tribal and local governments to pay for the impacts. Legislative reform must be our long-term goal, but in the meantime, the BLM must modernize rules for the industry, to protect our cultural and sacred sites, our water resources, our health, livelihoods and quality of life.

Damon Clarke is the Chairman of the Hualapai Tribal Council and contributor to Western Leaders Voices, a program of Western Leaders Network that helps amplify the voices of tribal, local and state elected leaders on conservation issues in the West.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0