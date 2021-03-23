Coconino Voices: Frustrating political polarization needs to stop

Most of us agree on one thing: Our state and national politics are polarized. Reasons include the internet, fewer people reading balanced news, and the way we run primary elections. I will discuss primary elections.
The most common way we choose government representatives is with two elections. The primary election determines who will run in the general election. The general election determines the final winners. All citizens may conveniently vote in the general elections, but that is not true for the primary elections.
The bulk of voters are registered Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, with lesser participation in other parties. In Arizona, Independents may vote in the Republican or Democratic primaries, but it requires extra paperwork for each election. (For presidential elections, Independents may not vote in the primaries.) Unfortunately, Independents generally do not participate. So, the choices available to voters in the general elections are predominantly determined by Democrats and Republicans. That leads to polarization.
There is a range of viewpoints in the political continuum. The Republicans and Democrats tend to be at opposing ends of the spectrum. The result is that the winners in the two major primaries are chosen by those at the ends of the spectrum, with little input from the center. The most motivated and active voters in both parties tend to be those with the strongest viewpoints. These factors lead to divergent viewpoints, more divergent than voters as a whole. That divergency is called polarization.
A trend is that both Republicans and Democrats are getting frustrated with their parties. That has led to many re-registering as Independents. When voters leave the major parties, those who remain are less moderate. So, the trend for voters to register as Independents leads to the opposing parties being dominated by those with more divergent viewpoints. More polarization.
Polarization is dividing our country. It leads to neighbors not talking to each other. It leads to what we saw on Jan. 6, a riot in the nation’s capitol. To succeed as a nation, we must talk to each other; we must work together for our common good.
Some jurisdictions use a different system. They have non-partisan primaries. In Flagstaff, for example, Council candidates do not declare a party. They compete against all other candidates, regardless of party affiliation. All voters may vote in the non-partisan primaries, regardless of their party affiliation.
Non-partisan primaries allow sensible viewpoints to compete equally. The result is that elections are less polarized. Candidates that best represent the consensus viewpoints win. Using Flagstaff as a case study, the voters have elected conservatives, liberals, and moderates. But the prevailing trend is to elect council members who can work with each other, rather than engaging in partisan bickering. It does not always work, but the trend is for less polarization.