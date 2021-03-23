Coconino Voices: Frustrating political polarization needs to stop

Most of us agree on one thing: Our state and national politics are polarized. Reasons include the internet, fewer people reading balanced news, and the way we run primary elections. I will discuss primary elections.

The most common way we choose government representatives is with two elections. The primary election determines who will run in the general election. The general election determines the final winners. All citizens may conveniently vote in the general elections, but that is not true for the primary elections.

The bulk of voters are registered Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, with lesser participation in other parties. In Arizona, Independents may vote in the Republican or Democratic primaries, but it requires extra paperwork for each election. (For presidential elections, Independents may not vote in the primaries.) Unfortunately, Independents generally do not participate. So, the choices available to voters in the general elections are predominantly determined by Democrats and Republicans. That leads to polarization.