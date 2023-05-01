Everyone wants good health care. No question about it. But is the proposal to move Flagstaff Medical Center from its current location to the edge of town good for the health of the community? We can’t know given the information we have.

We do not yet have an objective analysis of how the hospital move will impact the overall well-being of our community. The only information we have comes almost entirely from Northern Arizona Healthcare and represents the hospital’s interests.

We need an independent, comprehensive assessment of how and whether a new hospital on the periphery of town will benefit or harm the community. Until that information is available, we urge Council to postpone a decision on NAH’s proposal.

Healthcare is a public good. Unlike other businesses or nonprofits, the hospital is at the center of a web of social and economic relations. A move from its current location has ramifications for thousands of people involved in some aspect of healthcare. For this reason, an unbiased community needs assessment is warranted.

A community needs assessment, conducted by a neutral party, will be able to help us answer the following questions:

● Why is a consolidation or district model better than the current outpatient or ambulatory model Flagstaff has now, where patients receive medical care outside of the hospital? Out-patient, ambulatory care has been embraced by many hospitals — including FMC — precisely because it provides healthcare at a fraction of the cost and time required by in-hospital care.

● How will a consolidation approach affect the many medical providers whose practices -- orthopedics, radiology, pediatrics, surgical services, etc. — are currently located on Hospital Hill? Will we lose medical providers who operate independently? Will the offices and complexes currently occupied by these providers become empty and drain the area of its economic and social vitality?

● NAH’s proposal includes an increase of 30 beds, more private and upgraded rooms, and redesigned space for the use of new, high-tech equipment. Is it possible to achieve these same goals through renovation and expansion of the current hospital rather than building an entirely new facility? This would save on infrastructure expenses, including the substantial ones related to widening Beulah Avenue, funding a new fire station, and providing public transit. It would avoid the enormous environmental impacts related to building a new hospital on the periphery. And by remaining in the center of town, it would avoid the untold economic and social consequences of hollowing out a part of the city’s core. When these elements are factored into the equation, does renovation look like a better all-round option?

● The commitment to community wellness is part of a national shift in medicine, intended to keep costs down by encouraging healthy lifestyles. We are fortunate to live in a city that ranks in the top 100 livable cities in the country with an outstanding urban trail system, easy access to outdoor recreation, and clean air and pristine drinking water. Our pressing community health issues have to do with homelessness, unaffordable housing, food insecurity, social isolation, insufficient wages, and mental distress. Added to these are the health impacts of carbon intensity. These are health issues that require well-integrated community systems. Are they better addressed by a free-standing hospital complex located on the outskirts of town or by a hospital that is situated within a neighborhood and surrounded by established community organizations with an expertise in these health-related issues?

● Flagstaff has a great many needs and limited financial ability to meet those needs. It is no small matter that NAH’s proposal comes with significant costs to the City of Flagstaff, including half the capital cost of a new fire station and yearly staffing costs of $1.4 million dollars. How does NAH’s proposal align with the City’s priorities, especially those related to overall community wellbeing (e.g., affordable housing, carbon neutrality, water, etc.)?

Hospitals all over the country are recognizing their responsibility to improve community health and intentionally strengthen the neighborhoods in which they reside. NAH’s proposal to build a new hospital complex, removed from the city core, is an exception to what most hospitals are doing. It is also an exception to the commitment of our Regional Plan to maintain vibrant neighborhoods and avoid sprawl. After many hours of respectful deliberation, our Planning and Zoning Commission denied NAH’s request for rezoning. Council should give P&Z’s decision careful consideration as it evaluates whether this proposal merits the exceptions being requested.

While NAH is eager to move forward as quickly as possible, we urge Council to postpone any decision until an independent, comprehensive analysis of the impacts of NAH’s proposal on the health and well-being of the community at large has been conducted. We need to get this right, for ourselves and for future generations. An objective, thorough, and holistic community health assessment will benefit all of us.