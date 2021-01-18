Coconino Voices: Focusing in on the issue of trail cameras

Let’s face it. Arizona has, and always will have, a limited water supply. Long periods of drought only exacerbate the problem. Wildlife has no choice but to use these same few water sources, which changes how we have to look at managing technology for the take of wildlife. Unlike in wetter states, every water source is mapped in Arizona.

Another facet of the problem is the disruption that unrestricted placement and monitoring of trail cameras has on Arizona’s important cattle industry. We are hearing an increasing number of complaints from our ranching partners about how the placement of as many as 30 to 40 trail cameras on a single water source — and the constant traversing across grazing lands to check those trail cameras — negatively affects their livestock operations and ability to make a living.

So, here’s a question: What will the technology look like five, 10 or 20 years from now? We have to look into the future and get in front of potential issues. There already are companies that can be hired to install any number of trail cameras, then monitor the images and send photos to their customers’ computers or phones. What we can’t have is the creation of an entire business sector, then after the fact come out and say that the business sector can’t exist anymore.