Coconino Voices: Flagstaff mayor supports Biden's 30x30 climate plan

You need only look outside your window to see that our planet is in crisis.
Especially here in Arizona, I see every day how our landscapes are being transformed by the climate crisis in the form of oppressive heat and drought that threaten agricultural communities; dry beds where water once ran; and wildlife habitat scarred by roads, mines and oil and gas wells.
This devastation to our biodiversity and natural resources is why I support the growing national effort to protect 30% of our lands and waters by 2030, an initiative that will prioritize conservation and protect the lands and waters that sustain our livelihoods and quality of life.
In the West, local elected officials like myself understand that healthy local economies and healthy communities are inseparably linked to a healthy environment. Nature provides us with food and clean water, shelter, medicine and economic opportunity. Westerners acknowledge this and have expressed support for the 30x30 goal, as described in President Biden’s plan for Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful. A recent poll found that 73% of Western voters in eight states are in favor of the 30x30 objective to conserve more of our natural places.
Thirty-by-thirty is a science-driven campaign that emerged from studies and research that tell us plain and simple: we must conserve 30% of lands and waters at minimum if we hope to reverse the destruction of climate change. As it stands, we’ve lost 60% of our planet’s wildlife globally since 1970, our nation loses an estimated football field’s worth of natural areas every 30 seconds, and two-thirds of our wetlands have disappeared.
These concerning statistics underscore the need for bold action, now, from our federal leadership. And in turn, local and state leaders must collaborate with our federal delegation to work toward these conservation goals and ensure that we also protect our communities and activities that sustain our local economies, including farming and ranching, hunting and fishing and outdoor recreation.
Thus far, we’ve made some encouraging progress. We’ve expanded protections for natural areas through the Great American Outdoors Act, a major conservation bill that passed last summer with bipartisan support. We know that the Antiquities Act can play a significant role in achieving the 30x30 goal through the establishment of national monuments. And we’ve seen the Nevada legislature set a national example by becoming the first state to pass a resolution of support for 30x30. Of course, putting these bills, policies and resolutions into action will take a much greater effort - one that will require the ideas and input of not just leaders, but farmers and ranchers, small businesses, conservationists, the fossil fuel industry and other stakeholders.
Though an ambitious and difficult goal to realize, the rewards are invaluable. We will not only protect our planet for future generations and mitigate the climate damage we’re seeing westwide, but we can also see our rural economies grow and diversify. Protected lands and waters are the lifeblood of the outdoor recreation industry, which generates $887 billion in economic output nationwide, creating 7.6 million jobs and generating $125 billion in tax revenue.
The 30x30 initiative is a voluntary campaign (not a “land grab” and attack on private property rights as falsely portrayed by some critics), and it is rooted in science, achievable, good for both our environment and our economies, and absolutely necessary to protect the land we all share.
I look forward to partnering with other leaders and doing my part to advance 30x30, and I hope to see conservation efforts in my own state that contribute to the achievement of this national goal. This is the path forward to a healthier climate, more resilient economies and a sustainable future.
Paul Deasy is the Mayor of Flagstaff and a contributor to Western Leaders Voices, a program of Western Leaders Network that helps amplify the voices of local and tribal elected leaders on conservation issues in the West.