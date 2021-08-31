Coconino Voices: Flagstaff mayor supports Biden's 30x30 climate plan

You need only look outside your window to see that our planet is in crisis.

Especially here in Arizona, I see every day how our landscapes are being transformed by the climate crisis in the form of oppressive heat and drought that threaten agricultural communities; dry beds where water once ran; and wildlife habitat scarred by roads, mines and oil and gas wells.

This devastation to our biodiversity and natural resources is why I support the growing national effort to protect 30% of our lands and waters by 2030, an initiative that will prioritize conservation and protect the lands and waters that sustain our livelihoods and quality of life.

In the West, local elected officials like myself understand that healthy local economies and healthy communities are inseparably linked to a healthy environment. Nature provides us with food and clean water, shelter, medicine and economic opportunity. Westerners acknowledge this and have expressed support for the 30x30 goal, as described in President Biden’s plan for Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful. A recent poll found that 73% of Western voters in eight states are in favor of the 30x30 objective to conserve more of our natural places.