Coconino Voices: Flagstaff Army veteran says Congress should act on bills

When I came back to the states from my tour in Korea last year, I expected to hit the ground running with a good job and a place of my own. I took out a $20,000 personal loan and started looking for a place to put down roots. I never expected it to take a year to find work, or to be living with my parents and wife under one roof, but COVID-19 turned the unexpected into reality.

This whole time, it has felt like life is spinning out of control — and not just because of COVID. After months of applying for jobs in law enforcement and hearing nothing back, I had drained my loan and had no idea how I was going to pay it off. It was only supposed to help me get back on my feet — but instead, the loan dug me into a hole. If I had known it would take so long to find work, I never would have taken it out to begin with.

That’s why I decided it was time to take whatever was available to me: seasonal work with UPS delivering packages around the holidays to fill the gaps and pay the bills. It felt good to work again, but once the season ended, our financial situation just got more strained.

I’m tired of feeling like this, sitting and waiting for the world to get back to normal. I’m only 23 and I want to get out there and start building a life that is fully my own. I know so many Arizonans, especially young people, want the same thing.