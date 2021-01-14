Coconino Voices: Firm response needed for attack at U.S. Capitol

Among the attackers were a handful of state legislators from around the country, including newly-elected Arizona State Rep. Mark Finchem (R-LD11) who posted photos of himself with the mob outside the Capitol. Our own newly-elected State Senator Wendy Rogers (LD-6) spent the day tweeting praise for the attack and on Jan. 8 tweeted “I stand with [Trump]. I do not stand with Congress.” According to news reports, our Representative Walt Blackman released a podcast on the weekend prior to the attack “in which he promoted the idea that the election had been stolen and discussed ways Trump could remain in office.” Kelli Ward, Chair of the Arizona Republican Party, held a Jan. 6 rally at the State Capitol to incite opposition to the peaceful transfer of power and brought numerous lawsuits to spread dangerous lies about Arizona’s electoral system.

Thus, while it is appropriate and necessary to condemn the violence at the Capitol, it is even more vital to condemn the inciters of that violence, beginning with the now serving President of the United States. We join with Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi in calling for his immediate resignation or the implementation of the 25th Amendment to accomplish his removal; however, we view both as highly unlikely, so he must be immediately impeached. If Congress is so ossified that it cannot act as quickly in the face of an attack on itself as Congress acted in the face of an attack on the Pacific Fleet in 1941 when it took one day to declare war, we need to elect new leaders who can return Congress to its former stature as a co-equal branch of government.