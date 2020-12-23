Coconino Voices: Fire season over, but preparation, mitigation goes on

As Coconino County closes out the 2020 fire season with no major wildfire or post-wildfire flooding events, the County continues to focus on mitigation strategies including forest restoration.
We have all seen the devastating impacts of wildfire in places like California and Oregon. Each year, the fires seem to get larger and more intense. Coconino County continues to be committed to supporting the forest industry, job creation and the important work of forest restoration to protect our communities from the top public safety threats within our County: catastrophic wildfires and post-wildfire flooding.
In 2018, Coconino County invested in its Forest Restoration Initiative to increase the pace and scale of forest restoration through industry development, steep slope treatments and scientific studies. Through interagency partnerships, Coconino County's Flood Control District assisted in treating 300 acres of steep slopes on Bill Williams Mountain located just outside the city of Williams, as well as conduct post-wildfire watershed impact studies on the Mormon Mountain and Munds Park/Oak Creek watersheds.
These continued efforts and investments, as well as the future development of a high-production sawmill that was recently announced by the company NewLife Forest Products, are key to keeping Coconino County protected from a catastrophic wildfire or post-wildfire flooding event.
The County is encouraged by the news of NewLife Forest Products purchasing the plant previously owned by SCA Tissue in Bellemont. While final plans are being developed, the company’s stated intention is to utilize small diameter trees that are harvested from critical forest restoration treatments on federal lands in the County. These trees pose a unique challenge as they often yield a negative return on investment, costing more to process than what the lumber can be sold for. NewLife Forest Products’ focus on finding effective ways to utilize the wood material generated from the County’s dense timber removal restoration projects is an important component of mitigating wildfire and stimulating the local economy.
In addition, Coconino County’s Economic Development office has collaborated with Northern Arizona University’s School of Forestry, Coconino Community College, the U.S. Forest Service and others in being awarded a $350,000 Economic Development Administration grant.
The grant was awarded to develop a Forest Operations Training Center to meet the incredible forest industry needs in thinning 30,000 to 50,000 acres per year across the Four Forest Restoration Initiatives footprint. The Four Forest Restoration Initiative is a program to improve and sustain watershed health, improve wildlife habitat, conserve biodiversity, protect old-growth timber, reduce the risk of uncharacteristic wildland fire and promote the reintroduction of natural fire, as well as restore natural forest structure and function so that forests are more resilient to climate change.
The Initiative spans 2.4 million acres across the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Kaibab and Tonto National Forests. It is estimated the forest industry will need 800-1,000 employees skilled in operating forest machinery, truck drivers and repair and maintenance professionals.
For information on how residents of Coconino County can protect themselves and their property, please visit coconino.az.gov/emergency-management
Jay Smith is the Coconino County Forest Restoration Director.