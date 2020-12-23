Coconino Voices: Fire season over, but preparation, mitigation goes on

The County is encouraged by the news of NewLife Forest Products purchasing the plant previously owned by SCA Tissue in Bellemont. While final plans are being developed, the company’s stated intention is to utilize small diameter trees that are harvested from critical forest restoration treatments on federal lands in the County. These trees pose a unique challenge as they often yield a negative return on investment, costing more to process than what the lumber can be sold for. NewLife Forest Products’ focus on finding effective ways to utilize the wood material generated from the County’s dense timber removal restoration projects is an important component of mitigating wildfire and stimulating the local economy.