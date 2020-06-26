Coconino Voices: Fire danger is a problem you can't ignore

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Public lands in Arizona are facing one of the most extreme years for wildland fire in more than a decade. Much of Arizona is under fire restrictions.

Since June 1, Arizona has already experienced hundreds of wildfires that have burned 18,828 acres. This brings the yearly total to 873 wildfires that have burned an astonishing 100,364 acres of state, federal and tribal lands. To put it in perspective, the amount of acres burned is comparable to burning the area of a city the size of Scottsdale.

While wildfire has many causes, 85 percent of this year’s wildfires were human caused. Human-caused wildfires are usually started by campfires, sparks from equipment, vehicles parked on dry desert grass, vehicles with dragging chains or metal causing sparks, discarded cigarettes, shooting and arson.

Since human-caused wildfires play such a major role in why wildfires start, it’s something we cannot ignore. It is essential that everyone stay alert and do their part to prevent wildfires or risk losing so much of what defines Arizona — easy access to the outdoors.