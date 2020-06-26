Coconino Voices: Fire danger is a problem you can't ignore
COCONINO VOICES

Coconino Voices: Fire danger is a problem you can't ignore

Public lands in Arizona are facing one of the most extreme years for wildland fire in more than a decade. Much of Arizona is under fire restrictions.

Since June 1, Arizona has already experienced hundreds of wildfires that have burned 18,828 acres. This brings the yearly total to 873 wildfires that have burned an astonishing 100,364 acres of state, federal and tribal lands. To put it in perspective, the amount of acres burned is comparable to burning the area of a city the size of Scottsdale.

While wildfire has many causes, 85 percent of this year’s wildfires were human caused. Human-caused wildfires are usually started by campfires, sparks from equipment, vehicles parked on dry desert grass, vehicles with dragging chains or metal causing sparks, discarded cigarettes, shooting and arson.

Since human-caused wildfires play such a major role in why wildfires start, it’s something we cannot ignore. It is essential that everyone stay alert and do their part to prevent wildfires or risk losing so much of what defines Arizona — easy access to the outdoors.

Access to the outdoors in Arizona is ingrained as a part of our culture, our way of life, and many Arizonans make their livings on the land. Thousands of residents and visitors responsibly enjoy our amazing parks, trails, forests, refuges, wildlife areas, historic sites, wilderness areas, rivers, lakes and reservoirs every year; ranchers, miners, utility workers and others depend on the land and outdoors for their livelihood.

The ability for Arizonans to spend time outside enjoying or working on public lands has been incredibly important to public health while facing the risks associated with a global pandemic.

As managers of many of Arizona’s outdoor recreation areas, we encourage Arizonans to continue enjoying all the spectacular landscapes our state offers, while adhering to physical distancing guidelines provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We ask that you please do so responsibly, with an eye toward fire safety, and following Leave No Trace principles. It’s going to take all of us, federal and state land management agencies and the public alike, to keep these public treasures beautiful, productive and safe from the impacts of catastrophic wildfire.

For available recreation opportunities and to view current guidelines and restrictions, the Arizona Office of Tourism offers information from state and federal land management agencies at Responsible Recreation Arizona.

Ray Suazo is the Arizona State Director of the Bureau of Land Management; Sandra Watts is the Acting Regional Forester, USDA Forest Service, Southwestern Region; David Tenney is the Interim Director of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

