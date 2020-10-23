Coconino Voices: Feds need to act to protect Grand Canyon from mining

Arizona has been home to five generations of my family. I am the fourth generation and am proud of our long history of protecting public lands and natural treasures.

As a six term Coconino County Supervisor, I have worked to continue that tradition as an elected leader. I have consistently supported and fought for protection of Northern Arizona’s lands, so that future generations can enjoy and benefit from them as we have. When it comes to banning uranium mining at the Grand Canyon, we need our federally elected leaders in Washington D.C. to join hands to protect our state’s most iconic and cherished natural landmark. Protection of the Grand Canyon is not a partisan issue, it is a “bread and butter” issue.

The Grand Canyon is one of the most visited places on the planet, and those visitors spend money in Arizona. A lot of it. A recent National Park Survey estimated that in 2018 spending supported almost 13,000 jobs and had a cumulative effect of over $1 billion to our local economies. As a resident of Flagstaff, it’s safe to say we cannot put that tourism at risk, especially as we continue to see lower visitation rates due to the COVID pandemic.