Coconino Voices: Extolling the benefits of telemedicine

Though telemedicine has been in use for a number of years, its use has increased significantly by providers in a great variety of medical specialties recently due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. As it has been strongly encouraged to stay at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of the virus, telemedicine provides an invaluable way to be able to communicate with your medical provider regarding any chronic or acute medical condition that needs treatment.

As one may imagine, there can be some limitations to receiving care via telemedicine vs. an in-person visit. One is not able to provide hands-on listening to heart and lungs or examine a spine or extremity. However, with many chronic and acute conditions, an adequate examination may be performed with face-to-face telecommunications. During these very unusual conditions that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented, the benefits obtained by not delaying care with your medical provider for any medical condition that may present itself greatly outweighs any limitations that this mode of treatment may have.

You will want to schedule a telemedicine appointment with one of your healthcare providers soon. We highly recommend taking advantage of this technology to have such a visit with your doctor, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant while in the comfort of your own home. All insurances now recognize and reimburse these visits. There is no special equipment needed other than a smartphone or desktop/laptop or tablet that has a video camera and microphone. If you need any assistance, offices are more than ready to help. Hope to see you soon.

Andy Conboy is with East Flagstaff Family Medicine.

