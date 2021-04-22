Coconino Voices: Exodus of Black faculty at NAU exposes structural racism

In addition, at least five EEOC complaints by BIPOC faculty have been filed since 2016 — with no relief in sight. By the time Dr. José Luis Cruz takes office in June, he will find very few racially diverse faculty who understand NAU, who remain in Flagstaff, and who can help cope with the challenges students of color face.

The trend appears endemic to NAU — ranked #387 in “Diversity” among US colleges. ASU ranks #114 and Univ. of Arizona #67; even Grand Canyon Univ. (#265) and Brigham Young (#230) have better diversity rankings than NAU.

But why do they leave, and what is the impact on educational options of students?

“Campus climate” surveys of students and faculty have been withheld from the public, erasing the largely negative experiences of BIPOC faculty and students that might explain why they leave.

Recruitment to Flagstaff is not the problem: NAU has more than 40 percent LatinX, Black, Indigenous and Asian students, but less than 25 percent non-white faculty.

In a state becoming majority Hispanic/LatinX, NAU’s recruitment/retention strategies for BIPOC faculty and staff are non-existent.