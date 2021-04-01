Coconino Voices: Examining the causes of political polarization

We can agree that the country is polarized but we may disagree about the degree of polarization and its causes. Large majorities support policies like free, quality public education; equal and free access to the fundamental tools of making a living (like transportation and internet access); a living minimum wage; non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, and other immutable characteristics; and a progressive tax system to reduce income inequality and its associated ills. Still, the country is polarized, and nearly paralyzed, because a minority opposes these policies.
Why? Because an even smaller minority does not value our system of government. They would prefer an oligarchy where they retain power and can profit from corruption and exploitation in private enterprise and in government itself. But how can such a minority retain power when the majority wants other policies? One way is by exaggerating and exploiting polarization. Another is by distracting from the majority’s consensus with lies.
When politics is presented as a zero-sum game – that if one person gains another must sacrifice, you create polarization. When you falsely blame the struggle of the white working class on immigrants, government regulation, and high taxation, you create polarization. When you dog-whistle race and cultural differences and fight endless wars to stoke patriotic machismo and to gaslight your base from the real causes of their misery, you create polarization. America succeeds when the pie grows larger. Our nation slips toward failure when the pie is mischaracterized as finite and Americans are encouraged to fight each other for the pieces like mad dogs.
How do we defeat polarization? The greedy, the power-hungry, the ignorant and foolish will always be among us. What we can do is shine a light on truth and enact policies supported by most that make our economy work for all, that put America back on the road toward its ideals, and that contain the worst among us from harming the rest of us. That starts by calling out the real causes of polarization – the lies told not just on the internet but on Fox News, Newsmax, in newspaper columns pushed by right-wing so-called “think tanks,” from church pulpits, and by payola-politicians, including the immediate past President. We must call out the lies and conspiracy theories that distract us from what we share and from supporting those who could, if elected, make life better. Failure to identify these big lies as the proximate cause of polarization will destroy the country.
Recently, however, some local leaders have argued that our political party system, including nominating candidates through primary elections, causes polarization. Of course, any election reflects differences and with emotions invested in the outcome, some are alienated. But, over the last 10 years in Arizona, we have seen the 20th Century trend toward registering Independent stop and even slightly reverse. Consider the context of this local angst.
So far this year – and it’s only March, insurrectionists attacked the U.S. Capital in an attempt to stop Congress from fulfilling its Constitutional obligation; our Republican State Senator Wendy Rogers purchased a lifetime membership in one of the organizations leading that attack; and one of our Republican State Representatives, Walt Blackman, declared he is running for Congress on the platform that the former President was “God’s gift” and if you don’t believe his ideology “watch out, we are coming to get you.” (Daily Sun, 3/25/2021) Governor Ducey rejected science to cater to this crowd and Republicans in the legislature passed laws to make voting harder.
To think that in this atmosphere of extremism and danger to our democracy, allowing members of all parties to vote in a single primary is going to bring us together is naïve at best. At worst, it smacks of the kind of both-side-ism that legitimizes Republican extremism and allows polarization to thrive.
We should avoid distractions, unequivocally condemn what is unacceptable, and sweep away barriers to policies favored by the majority such as voter suppression, gerrymandering, and the filibuster. Only then can we come back together as reasonable people to iron out the details.
Ann Heitland is Chair of the Coconino County Democratic Party. Her views may not be the views of all Democrats.