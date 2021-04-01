Coconino Voices: Examining the causes of political polarization

How do we defeat polarization? The greedy, the power-hungry, the ignorant and foolish will always be among us. What we can do is shine a light on truth and enact policies supported by most that make our economy work for all, that put America back on the road toward its ideals, and that contain the worst among us from harming the rest of us. That starts by calling out the real causes of polarization – the lies told not just on the internet but on Fox News, Newsmax, in newspaper columns pushed by right-wing so-called “think tanks,” from church pulpits, and by payola-politicians, including the immediate past President. We must call out the lies and conspiracy theories that distract us from what we share and from supporting those who could, if elected, make life better. Failure to identify these big lies as the proximate cause of polarization will destroy the country.