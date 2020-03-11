Coconino Voices: End of Navajo coal, beginning of energy future

When the Navajo Generating Station Coal Plant burned its last lump of coal on Nov. 18, a window of opportunity opened for Arizona’s clean energy future. Over the next several years, as pollution dissipates from the Navajo Nation, we have the opportunity to rebuild our energy policy and invest in clean energy.
As these plans develop, it is critical that communities who have historically borne the brunt of the environmental pollution from our energy choices lead in the decision-making process.
Across the country, pollution from dirty energy disproportionately impacts communities of color, including native communities. Navajo coal was no exception. Required land remediation alone will take three years, and that does not account for the intergenerational health impacts on our tribal citizens. Navajo coal’s legacy stands out because it failed to power 15,000 homes on the Navajo Nation that remain without power to this day. This type of injustice in our old energy system is ripe for reimagination.
A 100% clean energy future can address energy injustices and create long-term health and economic prosperity for the Navajo Nation. In a 100% clean energy future utilities that used to purchase from Navajo coal must be required to continue to buy renewable energy from Navajo-owned businesses. This changes past rhetoric of energy extraction for the Navajo Nation and other impacted communities. It is possible to power our economy and our homes without compromising the health of our people and sacred environment.
And the opportunity for renewable energy on Navajo land is immense. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory study found that the Navajo Nation has the most renewable energy potential of any tribal lands in the United States. Local, indigenous-owned companies like Navajo Power are already leading the market in developing these resources, benefiting the local economy.
The Arizona Corporation Commission has the power to enact a 100% renewable energy standard (RES) and help grow the Navajo Nation economy in new directions. 27 stakeholders, including representatives of the Navajo Nation, have already come together to submit a proposal for their consideration. Now, the Corporation Commission must act.
It is critical that the Navajo Nation be at the table when planning for Arizona’s energy future. While three-quarters of the coal plants employees have been relocated within the company, and ongoing remediation will continue some economic investment, underemployment and underinvestment still plague Navajo Nation.
Another risk is continued harm to health and climate from false solutions. If the Commission does not adopt a 100% renewable energy standard monopoly utilities are already planning to replace coal with gas. Our Navajo and southeastern New Mexico neighbors know the severe health and climate impacts of fracking for gas. Methane pollution during extraction is 86 times worse for climate than carbon dioxide, and releases health-harming pollution like carcinogenic benzene. We cannot afford to replace one dirty fuel with another.
Last year, Navajo President Jonathan Nez committed to a clean energy future, declaring renewable development a priority for the tribe’s economic future. Navajo leadership and businesses are ready to continue to provide critical electricity generation for Arizona, and a 100% clean energy requirement can help us do that.
Robyn Jackson is based in Arizona and is the Climate & Energy Outreach Coordinator for the Navajo environmental justice organization, Diné Citizens Against Ruining our Environment (C.A.R.E).