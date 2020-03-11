Coconino Voices: End of Navajo coal, beginning of energy future

When the Navajo Generating Station Coal Plant burned its last lump of coal on Nov. 18, a window of opportunity opened for Arizona’s clean energy future. Over the next several years, as pollution dissipates from the Navajo Nation, we have the opportunity to rebuild our energy policy and invest in clean energy.

As these plans develop, it is critical that communities who have historically borne the brunt of the environmental pollution from our energy choices lead in the decision-making process.

Across the country, pollution from dirty energy disproportionately impacts communities of color, including native communities. Navajo coal was no exception. Required land remediation alone will take three years, and that does not account for the intergenerational health impacts on our tribal citizens. Navajo coal’s legacy stands out because it failed to power 15,000 homes on the Navajo Nation that remain without power to this day. This type of injustice in our old energy system is ripe for reimagination.