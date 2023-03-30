Today, the internet provides access to education, health services, and job opportunities. Economic and social mobility would simply not be possible without reliable broadband. Unfortunately, that is the reality for too many families here in Arizona. Communities across the state without reliable internet run the risk of falling behind and not being able to support themselves or their families. And that impact disproportionally falls on Native Americans.

Right here in Arizona, we have 22 federally recognized Native American tribes who do not have universal access to quality broadband. As a community that is already traditionally disenfranchised, this reality has a compounding effect.

As the world retreated to their homes in the start of 2020 pandemic, we all had diverse experiences based on the broadband infrastructure in our local communities. In the major cities with universal high-speed internet, many individuals caught up on their favorite shows, maintained regular video correspondence with their doctor, studied a new trade online, or even made a career change for a new opportunity uncovered on the internet.

But these options were not available to everyone in Arizona. And as pandemic-related norms have solidified into a new reality post-pandemic, more attention must be paid to this issue.

Native American communities without universal access to quality broadband have been scrambling with their children to transition to online education platforms. And there are health impacts as well – including mental health. A recent study found that more than 113,000 Native Americans live in “mental health deserts,” counties without mental health providers. And these same counties are more likely to have limited access to broadband internet, further distancing them from virtual care in the absence of an in-person provider.

Of course, virtual work opportunities have been especially difficult to access, including those in the e-commerce space that would otherwise enable entrepreneurs to access a global marketplace of customers.

This issue not only impacts Native American communities, but also businesses across the state of Arizona. Everyone in our state without access to quality broadband is left on the outside of our economy, unable to engage with our local businesses and opportunities who have taken their operation online since the start of the pandemic.

As we work to make sure that every community is equipped and set up for success, it is critical that we start with bringing quality broadband to vulnerable Native American communities. The last pandemic also came with a revolution in telehealth services for folks to maintain good health from the comfort of their own home. The caveat is you must have broadband to access that quality care, and so we must be sure that every family has access to quality internet as to not be left behind – or without care altogether.

As the legislative session begins to take shape, and lawmakers from Phoenix to DC get to work, I hope universal broadband can replace the “big tech” noise that needlessly occupies legislative time and energy. Before going after the structure of the internet, and possibly limiting tools and adding costs in the process, let’s first make sure everyone has access to their services and the opportunities for advancement therein.