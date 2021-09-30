Coconino Voices: Don't hesitate to get needed medical care

What I can say now is that I should have known better.
I should have been more aware and taken action faster. There is no good reason why a 51-year-old like me should have found herself in the situation that I was in: facing a life-threatening infection because I ignored a silly pain in my finger.
The ironic thing is that I work in the medical field. I’m a clinical administrator for Optum, a health care organization in Flagstaff where I live. I’m grateful that I was able to take advantage of the convenient technology my work offered and able to count on the support of my co-workers.
I’m also grateful that I can offer my close-call example as a reminder about not hesitating to get medical care when you need it — and that it can often be done in simple and easy ways.
I was experiencing pain in my right hand that wouldn’t go away. With my busy schedule, I was hesitant about taking time away from work for an in-person doctor’s appointment, but I knew I needed a professional opinion.
That’s when I recalled that my manager told me about the convenience of telehealth, video appointments with doctors and other health care professionals. I gave it a try, and in this case, it was Optum Virtual Care, right there from work.
I wanted to get expert advice. I wanted to be safe. The most convenient part of it was being able to stay right at my desk to attend a same-day appointment. During the virtual exam the physician determined that I needed to seek immediate medical care. It turned out it was a serious infection that spread beyond my hand.
The doctor said that without prompt treatment, I was at risk for complications that could affect hand mobility and function, and in danger of a widespread infection into the bloodstream. She called the hospital to advise them that I was an incoming patient.
The doctors were waiting at the emergency room to admit me, and found that I had septicemia, or sepsis — a life-threatening bacterial infection in the bloodstream. The ER doctors said that I would have eventually fainted, and that if no one had found me, well, it could have turned out pretty bad. The doctor saved my life.
I’m very grateful for Optum’s telehealth program and I understand that it’s going to be expanded to serve more patients, which is a good thing. I’m thankful that I work for a company that has a team of doctors who are all committed to providing high-quality care.
What I can say for sure now is that I know better — I know the value of being aware and moving fast to get medical attention when it can be a matter of life or death.
Marysta Peraza is a clinical administrator for Optum. She works and lives in Flagstaff.