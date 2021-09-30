Coconino Voices: Don't hesitate to get needed medical care

What I can say now is that I should have known better.

I should have been more aware and taken action faster. There is no good reason why a 51-year-old like me should have found herself in the situation that I was in: facing a life-threatening infection because I ignored a silly pain in my finger.

The ironic thing is that I work in the medical field. I’m a clinical administrator for Optum, a health care organization in Flagstaff where I live. I’m grateful that I was able to take advantage of the convenient technology my work offered and able to count on the support of my co-workers.

I’m also grateful that I can offer my close-call example as a reminder about not hesitating to get medical care when you need it — and that it can often be done in simple and easy ways.

I was experiencing pain in my right hand that wouldn’t go away. With my busy schedule, I was hesitant about taking time away from work for an in-person doctor’s appointment, but I knew I needed a professional opinion.

That’s when I recalled that my manager told me about the convenience of telehealth, video appointments with doctors and other health care professionals. I gave it a try, and in this case, it was Optum Virtual Care, right there from work.