Coconino Voices: Don’t raise taxes on small business investment

Attend a Congressional campaign speech and you’ll likely hear candidates from either side of the aisle praise small businesses as the lifeblood of the American economy. Yet, some members of Congress seem to have forgotten this refrain and have proposed a tax increase on the very investments that small businesses depend on to provide jobs to hard-working men and women, and deliver critical goods and services to Flagstaff.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not just a health crisis, it is an economic crisis here in northern Arizona and across the country. Our small businesses and their hard-working employees need all the help they can get. Now is not the time to raise taxes on carried interest, which incentivizes the investments small business owners depend on.

According to the Federal Reserve, an estimated 200,000 small businesses closed their doors for good during the first year of the pandemic. There were 5.7 million fewer jobs in July 2021 than there were in February 2020. Those numbers are just as dire in Arizona with nearly 90,000 lost jobs. These business closures hit retail, food service, and live event sectors especially hard, since many had to navigate and survive mandatory capacity limits.