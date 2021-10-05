Coconino Voices: Don’t raise taxes on small business investment

Attend a Congressional campaign speech and you’ll likely hear candidates from either side of the aisle praise small businesses as the lifeblood of the American economy. Yet, some members of Congress seem to have forgotten this refrain and have proposed a tax increase on the very investments that small businesses depend on to provide jobs to hard-working men and women, and deliver critical goods and services to Flagstaff.
The COVID-19 pandemic is not just a health crisis, it is an economic crisis here in northern Arizona and across the country. Our small businesses and their hard-working employees need all the help they can get. Now is not the time to raise taxes on carried interest, which incentivizes the investments small business owners depend on.
According to the Federal Reserve, an estimated 200,000 small businesses closed their doors for good during the first year of the pandemic. There were 5.7 million fewer jobs in July 2021 than there were in February 2020. Those numbers are just as dire in Arizona with nearly 90,000 lost jobs. These business closures hit retail, food service, and live event sectors especially hard, since many had to navigate and survive mandatory capacity limits.
Small businesses and their workers are not out of the woods yet. That is why it is so disheartening that some members of congress are seriously considering including a small business investment tax in the upcoming $3.5 trillion spending bill. The small business investment tax legislation is currently cosponsored by Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (H.R. 1068 & S.1598). The legislation would hurt workers, small businesses, startups, real estate projects, as well as the public sector workers whose retirements depend on these investment returns.
This business investment tax targets carried interest, a form of capital earned through sweat equity, but would end up slowing down the recovery and punish people who are still experiencing the economic pain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 14,000 small businesses that collectively employ more than 11 million workers across the country rely on investments that would be directly targeted by this tax hike. These investments help businesses hire new workers, open new locations, and even pay salaries during the COVID-19 economic slowdown. This tax hike would also make it harder for startups to receive the funding they need to grow and real estate companies to build affordable new housing.
According to a 2019 report from the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses accounted for two-thirds of net new jobs and 44 percent of all U.S. economic activity. The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce represents businesses large and small, ranging from our Heritage Square bars and restaurants to local retail shops to construction firms and manufacturers. It is these businesses that are critical to driving the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
We don’t know how long the pandemic will last, but we do know we need to focus on rebuilding our economy. That starts with promoting investments that create jobs and spur economic growth for hard-working Americans, not taxing them. Here at the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, we urge Congressman O’Halleran to stand with small businesses and their workers and oppose the unnecessary and harmful business investment tax hike. Hundreds and perhaps thousands of local jobs depend on it.
Julie Pastrick is the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.