Having worked for nearly two decades with small business owners, I know that the challenges of Tax Day have not lessened for them year-to-year. Annually, millions of families and small businesses save receipts, compile documents, and race against the clock to file their taxes and pray that they do not get audited.

But if some politicians in Washington have their way, the IRS would soon prepare and file tax returns for taxpayers. If that comes to fruition, Tax Day would certainly become even more stressful than it already is.

As the President & CEO of the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, I am proud to help advocate for legislation and regulations that promote the growth of Flagstaff businesses creating jobs for communities all across northern Arizona. We, as an organization, also speak out against misguided proposals that would limit economic opportunity and impose overly burdensome regulations on Arizona small businesses. That is why I am urging Congress to oppose a government-run tax preparation system.

As an advocate for small businesses, I know they appreciate having a tax professional in their corner looking out for their businesses’ financial interests. Every year, they sit down with a certified public accountant (CPA), and get asked questions like, did you open a new office this year? Did you take out a small business loan? Did you hire any veterans? These answers will determine whether a business is eligible for certain tax credits, deductions, or refunds. The IRS, on the other hand, is charged with maximizing tax revenue for the federal government. Requiring the agency to both look out for the interests of taxpayers and maximize tax revenue is a clear conflict of interest.

Furthermore, the IRS does not have the personal information and data required to produce an accurate tax return for most taxpayers. A recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that the IRS could only generate an accurate tax return for 42 – 48 percent of filers. A sub 50 percent success rate in the private sector would put you out of business in under a year.

Whenever small business owners have a tax-related question, they can call an accountant and get an answer quickly. But a government-run tax preparation system would require business owners and families to deal with the IRS to get questions answered, or to fix any mistakes the agency makes on a pre-populated return. But in 2021, the IRS answered only 1 out of 50 calls to the agency’s helpline. Time is extremely valuable for small businesses and working families.

They shouldn’t have to wait on hold for hours to speak to a human representative or wait months to receive their refund checks. The number of Flagstaff residents living in poverty is higher than the state average sitting at 17%. A recent study found that the IRS was five times more likely to audit low-income households earning less than $25,000 a year. Even Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a vocal supporter of a government-run tax prep system, urged the IRS to “move swiftly to end the targeting of low-income Americans” for tax audits. Ironically, this means more hard-working Flagstaff residents would likely face audits and enforcement actions under Sen. Warren’s proposal.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) is not afraid to stand up to members of her own party, and she has suffered politically at times for her independent streak. But opposing a government-run tax preparation system is a political no-brainer, especially since a poll found that 78 percent of Arizonans would oppose the IRS preparing and filing their tax return.

As an advocate for the Flagstaff business community here in Arizona, I urge Sen. Sinema to continue to represent the best interests of her constituents and stand against extreme ideas within her party once again. Say no to an unnecessary government-run tax preparation system.