Coconino Voices: Defending the Grand Canyon bison removal plan

Last month, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission voted to enter into an agreement with the Grand Canyon National Park for active management of bison present on the park.

This agreement has been more than 23 years in the making. In 1997, the Arizona Game and Fish Department recommended a menu of options to prevent Arizona’s bison herd from concentrating within the boundaries of the park amid public and National Park Service concerns that too many bison would damage sensitive ecosystems and historic antiquities. Sadly, the timing wasn’t right, and nothing was done at that time.

Five years ago, as then-chairman of the Commission, I wrote in support of the Grand Canyon Bison Management Act, a bill that would have seen the U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) and the Commission coordinate on a plan for skilled volunteers with valid state-issued hunting licenses to assist in the management of the then-estimated 600 bison within the park through lethal removal, as well as nonlethal means. The bill did not pass because lawmakers hoped that federal and state agencies could come to an agreement instead.