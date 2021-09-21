COCONINO VOICES: Deasy: Sinema Should Back Full Budget

Flagstaff and all of Arizona have a lot to gain from a big, bold budget reconciliation bill now taking shape in Congress. Our own Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will be central to how ambitious this package of fully paid-for community investments and tax reforms turns out to be. I urge her to embrace the complete, $3.5 trillion version of this plan proposed by President Biden that promises so much for Arizonans.
Sinema has voted for the budget framework but has unfortunately expressed reservations about fully funding its final version. She should change her mind: According to a poll conducted by Sinema’s own pollster, ALG Research, 2 to 1 Arizona voters support Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan to help working families, paid for by raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations.
As the Mayor of Flagstaff, a husband of a nurse and a father of four kids, I know firsthand how this $3.5 trillion plan would help my constituents and my family. Residents of Flagstaff are reminded every day of the importance of higher education. The budget bill would offer two years of tuition-free community college along with bigger Pell Grants to help students go further in four-year colleges. Arizona voters last fall approved Proposition 208 to increase aid to our under-resourced system but more recently opponents of the initiative have stunted it in court. The budget bill before Congress will include free universal pre-K for all 3- and 4-year-olds. As the father of young children, I’m aware of how much this crucial early education can cost a family. Just as with Prop 208, these boosts to education will be paid for through fairer taxes on the rich. But the federal tax reforms will pay for much more as well.
My wife has been on the frontlines fighting COVID-19. But even before the pandemic, families struggled with their health care. The budget bill would make permanent premium reductions in Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance, saving an average 60-year-old Arizonan making $55,000 more than $500 a year. It would also expand Medicare to cover eye, ear and dental services; make prescription drugs more affordable; and lower the cost while improving the quality of home care.
And late last year, the Flagstaff City Council declared a housing emergency. Astronomical rents threaten families with homelessness and sky-high home prices are blocking a whole generation from the middle class. The budget bill would raise rental assistance while offering help with down payments and implementing other programs to promote home ownership.
I understand the importance of a balanced budget, and I appreciate that all investments in the plan are paid for with higher taxes on the rich and big corporations, adding nothing to federal debt. No one making under $400,000 a year will pay more tax under this plan, as President Biden has promised. The rich can afford to pay more. During the pandemic, the collective wealth of Arizona’s 11 billionaires has more than doubled, up over $35 billion. One of the most important tax reforms expected in the budget will close a loophole in the current law that lets huge investment gains go untaxed forever.
Other reforms would equalize for millionaires the tax rates on all investment income with the ones on wage income—now they can pay little more than half; curb offshore tax dodging by multinational corporations that shift profits and ship jobs offshore; and catch rich tax cheats who illegally evade hundreds of billions of dollars of what they owe each year.
Please, Senator Sinema, reconsider your reservations about this timely and fully funded budget that serves so many working-family needs while demanding more from the rich and corporations. A full $3.5 trillion budget deserves your support because Arizonans deserve all it has to offer.
Paul Deasy is mayor of Flagstaff.