COCONINO VOICES: Deasy: Sinema Should Back Full Budget

Flagstaff and all of Arizona have a lot to gain from a big, bold budget reconciliation bill now taking shape in Congress. Our own Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will be central to how ambitious this package of fully paid-for community investments and tax reforms turns out to be. I urge her to embrace the complete, $3.5 trillion version of this plan proposed by President Biden that promises so much for Arizonans.

Sinema has voted for the budget framework but has unfortunately expressed reservations about fully funding its final version. She should change her mind: According to a poll conducted by Sinema’s own pollster, ALG Research, 2 to 1 Arizona voters support Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan to help working families, paid for by raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

As the Mayor of Flagstaff, a husband of a nurse and a father of four kids, I know firsthand how this $3.5 trillion plan would help my constituents and my family. Residents of Flagstaff are reminded every day of the importance of higher education. The budget bill would offer two years of tuition-free community college along with bigger Pell Grants to help students go further in four-year colleges. Arizona voters last fall approved Proposition 208 to increase aid to our under-resourced system but more recently opponents of the initiative have stunted it in court. The budget bill before Congress will include free universal pre-K for all 3- and 4-year-olds. As the father of young children, I’m aware of how much this crucial early education can cost a family. Just as with Prop 208, these boosts to education will be paid for through fairer taxes on the rich. But the federal tax reforms will pay for much more as well.