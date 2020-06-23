Coconino Voices: Criminal justice system requires equal scrutiny

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A police officer killed George Floyd. That officer was the spear tip of the American Criminal Justice System. It is easy to say that police brutality has no place in this system. But when a system authorizes law enforcement to use lethal violence against the people over $20 or cigarettes or a toy gun or while they’re asleep in their beds, it is incumbent on those working within that system to examine how their own actions propel the inexorable grind of the machinery of justice.

When people of color talk about “systemic racism” they are not just talking about police violence. They are talking about the courts too. Mass incarceration and mass disenfranchisement require prosecutors, judges and lawyers, including public defenders.

The massive, sustained protests across the country and globe and violent retaliation by police show that George Floyd’s killing isn’t about good and bad apples. They also show his death didn’t happen in a vacuum. Gideon v. Wainwright promised every person a lawyer in 1963. At that time, the United States incarcerated a little over 100 people per 100,000 population. In the mid-'80s, the incarceration rate began its meteoric climb to nearly 700 people per 100,000 population today. This means mass incarceration happened and is happening on our watch.