Coconino Voices: Correcting the record on Section 17: not open space

Over the years, many Flagstaff residents have enjoyed the natural beauty of the scenic plot of land known as Section 17, located behind the Mars Hill campus of Lowell Observatory. Percival Lowell, a founder and early President of the Appalachian Mountain Club, enjoyed hiking outdoors and the beauty of the forests here on the Colorado Plateau. Today, Lowell Observatory continues the practice of welcoming locals to hike and recreate on what is, formally, private property, and its continuation of this practice, even while the observatory has been closed during the pandemic, has provided solace to many.

Section 17 has garnered increasing attention in recent months, largely due to misperceptions about the nature and purpose of the land. One of these misperceptions — that Section 17 is open space — was further circulated this week by an Arizona Daily Sun article entitled, "As Lowell Observatory looks to the future, some worry the public won't have a say." As Sole Trustee of the Observatory it is my job to look out for the future of the institution and its place in the community of Flagstaff. To that end, I would like to correct some of those misperceptions.

None of the land we own, including Section 17, is “open space.” It is privately owned, but we have welcomed the public to its trails because we view that as being a good neighbor.