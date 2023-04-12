“Start Small, Go Big.”

At Coconino Community College, our dedicated faculty and staff realize that the journey of a thousand leagues begins with the first step, but for too many people, being able to embark on a journey in higher education is a daunting challenge.

April is Community College Month across the nation, and I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone about the vital role community colleges like CCC play in helping people take that first step on the lifelong adventure of learning.

Community colleges provide life-changing education to those who need it the most. Plainly and simply, our mission is focused on access, and we will strive to serve those who have not been served well in the past. Underserved students, adults – it doesn’t matter. There is a place for you at CCC.

We are also reimagining what student service looks like. While this will be a years-long project, we want to focus on the whole student, not just the academics. If students have too much stress, housing insecurity, or food insecurity, the likelihood that they will be successful in higher education is small, if it is possible at all. CCC is gearing up to help students with the outside issues that keep them from being successful inside the classroom.

My goal is to see students being able to sign up for classes, get financial aid and also be able to enroll in any social services they may need – like nutrition assistance, for example – all right from our campus.

With NAU’s upcoming Access2Excellence Program beginning in the fall, which guarantees underserved students access to university education, CCC stands ready to prepare future NAU students by giving them the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to be successful in a university setting. I, along with the other community college presidents in the state, am proud to join NAU President Jose Luis Cruz-Rivera as part of the Arizona Attainment Alliance. Together, we will participate in the Universal Admissions Program that promises any students who do not immediately meet the requirements to be admitted to NAU to be automatically connected to CCC as part of our CCC2NAU program. Additionally, CCC is also reimagining our own Promise Program designed to ensure that all students who want access to higher education will find it.

I’m reminded of the story of CCC student Charmayne Yazzie. From LeChee on the Navajo Nation, Charmayne worked two jobs to help support her partner and three children. She needed something in her life to change, so she took advantage of free courses offered through CCC’s Strengthening Indigenous Student Success Program made possible with a Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution grant. Nervous that she wouldn’t do well, she took those first steps to her first class – and she thrived. She now works as a Peer Mentor, helping other students make those first steps, and as a CCC2NAU student, she’s planning on continuing her educational journey at NAU.

Not only do community colleges like CCC offer students the opportunity to get their feet wet in the higher-education environment before transferring to the university setting to complete a four-year degree, community colleges also offer a wide range of education in career and technical fields – nursing, firefighting, law enforcement, construction, computer technology, auto technician, truck driver and so much more. Finally, community colleges like CCC give a home to the very human desire to continue learning for a lifetime through noncredit continuing education courses. Community colleges are the educational backbone of higher education in the state, and CCC, like all other community colleges, partners with local businesses, government agencies and nonprofits to help our students get the skills necessary to be successful members of the workforce and of our communities.

So, during Community College Month, remember that CCC is here for everyone wanting to take that first step, wanting to start small and go big. At CCC, we’re dedicated to the communities we serve. After all, community is our middle name.

To learn more about what your community college has to offer, visit www.coconino.edu.