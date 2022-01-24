Coconino Voices: Comments and improvements on Ducey's water plans

As indicated during his 2022 State of the State address, we were pleased to learn that Gov. Doug Ducey is thinking about long-term water supplies for Arizona. We were dismayed, though, when the governor proposed a $1 billion desalination plant that would likely supply Phoenix and Tucson with fresh water from Mexico’s Sea of Cortez.

That’s the quintessential massive project solution, one involving huge energy consumption for construction and ongoing water pumping, lots of earth moving, an international border, and another pipeline to disrupt the desert. It would likely have no benefit for parts of the state not served directly by the pipeline or the Central Arizona Project.

If desalination is to your liking, a better solution would be for Arizona to support federal funds for a desalination plant in California to produce fresh water to be used in California. That water would be offset by California ceding an equal amount of its Colorado River water allotment to Arizona, transported using existing infrastructure.

Better than desalination, the Flagstaff Water Group recommends healthy and sustainable local solutions. Existing water systems are generally built as single pass systems to collect, purify and distribute potable water. Once the water is returned via the sewage system, the water is treated to state standards in wastewater treatment plants, then mostly discarded and lost to the system.

Typically, most of the water evaporates or is lost to groundwater in an unplanned fashion. In some communities, a portion of the treated wastewater is reused as reclaimed water, often for irrigation, but is lost to the system by evaporation. All those losses need to be replaced by withdrawals from the community’s original source, e.g., aquifer, surface water supply, or pipeline/canal.

What’s a better plan? Indirect Potable Recovery (IPR) and Direct Potable Recovery (DPR) are conservation methods to retain and reuse the water in a community’s water system, thereby reducing net withdrawals from the source. In IPR, treated wastewater is “stored” in an intermediate surface water reservoir or aquifer before reuse. DPR skips the intermediate storage step by purifying wastewater to potable levels, then re-circulating it directly in the community water system. The purification is done using advanced oxidation, filtration, and monitoring methods.

Both IPR and DPR make sense in water-scarce environments such as Arizona. After seeing their aquifer drop to alarmingly low levels, El Paso, Texas came to this conclusion and is presently installing a large DPR facility. In Flagstaff, the Coconino Aquifer is dropping about 2 feet per year due to unsustainable consumption and drought, causing some local citizens to advocate IPR or DPR alternatives.

Flagstaff Water Services has announced plans to build a new 6 million gallons per day wastewater treatment plant within seven years. The Flagstaff Water Group advocates that it be built as an IPR plant with capability to be upgraded to a DPR facility when needed. Alternatively, it might be built as a DPR plant from the outset if the City of Flagstaff can secure required funds through the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. That bill provides billions of dollars nationally for water infrastructure and water cybersecurity projects.

There’s an important caveat around all IPR plans. Before pumping water to an intermediate holding body (e.g., lake or aquifer), it’s vital to purify the wastewater well beyond present state standards to remove the known and unknown risks posed by synthetic organic chemicals that pervade our water systems. The long-term cancer, developmental, and neurological impacts of those chemicals are becoming increasingly well understood. It is by addressing those concerns that IPR and DPR can provide net improvements for water supplies and community health.

Using Gov. Ducey’s $1 billion to build IPR and DPR systems around the state would provide local jobs and local control. Those systems would improve sustainability and health throughout the state, much better than a pipeline from Mexico.

This piece was submitted by the Flagstaff Water Group: Bryan Bates, Ward Davis, John Nauman and Robert Vane.

