Coconino Voices: Clearing the air -- and facts -- on Flagstaff's Carbon Neutrality Plan

The Flagstaff City Council recently adopted an official framework for carbon neutrality, setting 2030 as the year our government will achieve net-zero carbon emissions. Why such a bold goal?
Let’s set the scene, shall we?
As we’re drafting this letter, Flagstaff neighborhoods are preparing to evacuate the advancing Rafael Fire, the Sunnyside community hunkers down behind sandbags in preparation for potential catastrophic flooding, Coconino National Forest has closed its borders to all users, another record-breaking heatwave holds our region hostage, the communities of Pine and Strawberry have fled their homes, and residents with respiratory vulnerabilities are back to wearing masks due to air quality concerns.
Need we go on?
Climate science is both clear and straightforward. Increased carbon in our atmosphere results in warmer temperatures. Globally, the past decade was the hottest on record, with higher temperatures resulting in increased disease risk, crop failure, drought, and sea level rise.
Here in Flagstaff, our biggest climate change impacts are fewer nights with temperatures below freezing and more of our precipitation falling as rain instead of snow. While snow melts slowly and recharges our water tables, rain vanishes, resulting in drought-stricken forests, increased wildfire risk, air pollution, disease susceptibility, flooding threats, and permanently-altered landscapes with reduced tourism appeal.
The Flagstaff Carbon Neutrality Plan gives our community a framework to address these dangers and offers us many opportunities.
Like it or not, we must change our ways. The question is not if our city will be forced to move toward carbon neutrality — it’s when. If we do not move away from fossil fuels, we condemn our children to a future of natural disaster and scarcity. We place upon future generations a massive debt, forcing our descendants to pay for our short-sightedness and irresponsibility.
The most common argument against climate adaptation is economic—the concern that efforts intended to boost sustainability and protect our community from future disaster will be too costly.
However, economic studies find that green policies spur innovative businesses, new technologies, and sustainable decision-making by families and community organizations. Communities that adapt proactively to climate change can implement strategies before they face disaster— potentially saving lives and millions of dollars in recovery efforts and disaster mitigation. The threat of climate change is serious enough that industries, corporations, nations, and cities worldwide are planning for carbon neutrality. By leading the way, they are changing on their own terms. A voluntary decision to adopt climate-neutral practices enables Flagstaff’s government to research alternatives and perform scenario-planning exercises.
Flagstaff is a forward-thinking city with innovative and entrepreneurial thinkers. This is why in 2017 the city council set a goal to take meaningful climate action and in 2018, after a year of public input and tireless work from a diverse steering committee, Council adopted the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. In 2019, citizens presented the City with a petition urging Council to declare a climate emergency. After another year of public input, this was very recently finally achieved. The Carbon Neutrality Plan is the result of the work of city staff, 18 steering committee members, and input from nearly 3,000 Flagstaff leaders over the course of several years.
Recently, Councilmember Salas made the puzzling claim that Flagstaff’s Carbon Neutrality Plan will cost the city more than $13 million in its upcoming budget. We think that possibly Councilmember Salas mistook elements of a budget presentation given to Council, in which our staff indicated line items in the upcoming budget which help advance the City’s climate and social equity goals. To be clear, these budget items are programs already in place, or soon-to-be in place, and exist regardless of the City’s carbon neutrality aspirations. The truth is, the Sustainability Program’s FY22 budget for climate-related activities is $80,872.
The implementation of this plan will take bold action. But we’ve heard from the public that you are ready to step forward because you see the opportunities that lie before us.
We’d like to thank all the residents, businesses, and organizations that participated in the 2018 Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, as well as the 2021 Carbon Neutrality Plan. We’re proud to live in such a forward-thinking community that so creatively adapts to changing circumstances and embraces new opportunities.
Austin Aslan and Becky Daggett are Flagstaff City Councilmembers.