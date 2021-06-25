Coconino Voices: Clearing the air -- and facts -- on Flagstaff's Carbon Neutrality Plan

Flagstaff is a forward-thinking city with innovative and entrepreneurial thinkers. This is why in 2017 the city council set a goal to take meaningful climate action and in 2018, after a year of public input and tireless work from a diverse steering committee, Council adopted the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. In 2019, citizens presented the City with a petition urging Council to declare a climate emergency. After another year of public input, this was very recently finally achieved. The Carbon Neutrality Plan is the result of the work of city staff, 18 steering committee members, and input from nearly 3,000 Flagstaff leaders over the course of several years.

Recently, Councilmember Salas made the puzzling claim that Flagstaff’s Carbon Neutrality Plan will cost the city more than $13 million in its upcoming budget. We think that possibly Councilmember Salas mistook elements of a budget presentation given to Council, in which our staff indicated line items in the upcoming budget which help advance the City’s climate and social equity goals. To be clear, these budget items are programs already in place, or soon-to-be in place, and exist regardless of the City’s carbon neutrality aspirations. The truth is, the Sustainability Program’s FY22 budget for climate-related activities is $80,872.