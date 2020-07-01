Coconino Voices: Clean energy can help Arizona economy recover

Our nation is at a turning point, with civil unrest, over 100,000 coronavirus deaths and tens of millions unemployed. Over 1,300 Arizonans have died and more than a half million people, or 7% of the state’s population, have filed for unemployment.
All Arizonans want a safe and healthy state with a strong economy, just as we want a safe and healthy country. The most important things we can do right now is save lives and create conditions where all people can thrive.
As we debate how to recover and repair our coronavirus-battered economy, we have a chance to rebuild a better and stronger America. Workers in every economic sector need support – especially low-income individuals and families, and people of color who have suffered disproportionately.
Investments to build a stronger and more inclusive economy should lead with clean energy industries that show the greatest potential for growth to help families recover.
As an energy professional with 30 years of experience in the state, I have seen how investing in energy efficiency creates jobs and lowers costs for consumers. Transitioning to renewable energy creates local tax revenues, jobs, energy independence, and economic diversification for urban and rural communities. And transportation electrification is spurring innovation and new high-tech jobs that will help clean the air. Combined, focused investment in these areas can lower energy bills for citizens, making energy and transportation more affordable for all.
These investments have proven their worth time and again. The investments Congress made in clean energy during the Great Recession of 2008 helped create hundreds of new American businesses and nearly one million jobs. Before the coronavirus, clean energy was one of the nation’s strongest sectors, growing 70 percent faster than the economy as a whole.
As elected officials debate which sectors to bolster, we must lead with the highest job-creating industries and infrastructure improvements that show the most potential for rapid growth in all 50 states.
We should focus on three areas of policy:
• Energy efficiency by providing additional funding and extending and modifying federal tax incentives to reduce energy use; making homes, businesses and industry more affordable.
• Renewable energy by extending production and investment tax credits for clean energy technologies and extending eligibility to energy storage.
• Transportation electrification by lifting caps on tax credits for electric vehicles and supporting infrastructure development.
Investing in these policies will modernize our electric infrastructure, help restore lost jobs and incent new employment, with the added benefit of improving our environment.
Rebuilding better starts with strong leadership and proven policies.
The U.S. House will soon consider the “Invest in America Act,” which is an important step toward building better. It makes key investments in building a cleaner transportation system and moving us toward a 100% clean economy. This is just one step.
Arizona’s Senators and House Members sent a letter to Congressional leadership asking that future COVID relief legislation “support growth-oriented industries that have the potential to create good jobs for the long term.” Their letter highlighted Arizona’s solar energy industry as having the potential to create thousands of high-paying sustainable jobs.
The coronavirus has been devastating. We look to elected officials to lead us to recovery by rebuilding in ways that are better, healthier, stronger and safer for all Americans. Let’s do this by focusing on infrastructure investment in the rapidly-growing clean energy sector to rebuild a better America.
Amanda Ormond, Principal, Ormond Group LLC, is a former director of the Arizona state energy office and a 20-year energy consultant who lives in Flagstaff.
