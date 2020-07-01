Coconino Voices: Clean energy can help Arizona economy recover

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our nation is at a turning point, with civil unrest, over 100,000 coronavirus deaths and tens of millions unemployed. Over 1,300 Arizonans have died and more than a half million people, or 7% of the state’s population, have filed for unemployment.

All Arizonans want a safe and healthy state with a strong economy, just as we want a safe and healthy country. The most important things we can do right now is save lives and create conditions where all people can thrive.

As we debate how to recover and repair our coronavirus-battered economy, we have a chance to rebuild a better and stronger America. Workers in every economic sector need support – especially low-income individuals and families, and people of color who have suffered disproportionately.

Investments to build a stronger and more inclusive economy should lead with clean energy industries that show the greatest potential for growth to help families recover.