Coconino Voices: Be safe but still support Flagstaff businesses

Don’t misunderstand; we want you to be responsible and healthy. Stay home if you feel ill or you identify as part of the at-risk populations and wash your hands frequently.

Follow the CDC guidelines, keep your distance from others, especially the elderly and immuno-compromised. These businesses are working hard to create ways to help you achieve this while still staying open and keeping their employees paid. From obsessive cleaning and sterilizing regimes, to new delivery options, curbside pickup, inventive menu options, online video workouts, gift card sales, deals and discounts, waived fees, and everything in between, there are ways to safely patronize these businesses.

What can you do to make a difference?

Find ways to keep some sense of normality. Order a pizza, but take it home with you. If you booked a service, room, or maybe a yurt in the woods, reschedule it instead of cancelling your booking. Buy gift cards to use in the future. Be open-minded. Outside of spending money, go out of your way to build people up and find ways to support your community through random acts of kindness or a donation of any sudden excess of free time to a local charity (if you’re healthy). Rise above; be a light in a time of darkness.

This is not a business versus public health argument. We are taking actions for our employees and our patrons to safely weather this crisis so when the dust settles you’ll still find us here, adding to the vibrant town we love so much. But we can’t do it alone. We need our community. Please: find reasonable, safe, and prudent ways to continue supporting your local businesses.

Caleb Schiff is the owner of Pizzicelta; Evan Reimondo the manager of Arizona Nordic Village.

