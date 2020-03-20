Coconino Voices: Be safe but still support Flagstaff businesses

Now more than ever, our beloved Flagstaff businesses need your patronage and support.
The local economic fallout of COVID-19 was already going to be a challenge from interrupted travel and canceled bookings. Then we witnessed the mass exodus of NAU students through the end of the semester, and the city ordered closure or severe alterations to most service-based businesses. While these precautions are warranted, local businesses are deeply and immediately feeling their impact and without your help, the ramifications will be felt long after this crisis has passed.
Our local businesses are an integral part of our community. They also employ many of our community members. The vast majority of people in the service, hospitality, tourism, and outdoor recreation industries are hourly employees — if they’re not working, they’re not making money. They are the fabric of our community, and they need your support now.
Flagstaff’s small businesses are facing a crisis that they may not survive. Even when the travel advisories ease and the closure orders lift, we will be facing a months-long fallout from travel fears and budget crunches in a recessing economy.
Overnight, local businesses have had to rewrite their business model while staying true to their original intent. However, it’s uncertain whether even the best-designed plan can succeed in a rapidly changing consumer landscape.
Don’t misunderstand; we want you to be responsible and healthy. Stay home if you feel ill or you identify as part of the at-risk populations and wash your hands frequently.
Follow the CDC guidelines, keep your distance from others, especially the elderly and immuno-compromised. These businesses are working hard to create ways to help you achieve this while still staying open and keeping their employees paid. From obsessive cleaning and sterilizing regimes, to new delivery options, curbside pickup, inventive menu options, online video workouts, gift card sales, deals and discounts, waived fees, and everything in between, there are ways to safely patronize these businesses.
What can you do to make a difference?
Find ways to keep some sense of normality. Order a pizza, but take it home with you. If you booked a service, room, or maybe a yurt in the woods, reschedule it instead of cancelling your booking. Buy gift cards to use in the future. Be open-minded. Outside of spending money, go out of your way to build people up and find ways to support your community through random acts of kindness or a donation of any sudden excess of free time to a local charity (if you’re healthy). Rise above; be a light in a time of darkness.
This is not a business versus public health argument. We are taking actions for our employees and our patrons to safely weather this crisis so when the dust settles you’ll still find us here, adding to the vibrant town we love so much. But we can’t do it alone. We need our community. Please: find reasonable, safe, and prudent ways to continue supporting your local businesses.
Caleb Schiff is the owner of Pizzicelta; Evan Reimondo the manager of Arizona Nordic Village.