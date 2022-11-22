Coconino Voices: As evictions rise, homeless services will be stressed

As pandemic rent relief ends and resulting evictions rise nationwide, a corresponding increase in the potential number of households experiencing homelessness is expected. Flagstaff and Coconino County will feel the pain as much as any area of the country.

According to the City of Flagstaff 10-Year Housing Plan, our cost of living is 13% higher than the national average and the cost of housing 29% higher. Forty-five percent of households are living in a housing cost burdened situation (spending more than 30% of their monthly income for housing). This cost burden includes 27% of homeowners and a whopping 57% of renters. Across Coconino County, 50% of renters are cost burdened per a study by ASU’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy.

I recap all this not to harp on a lack of affordable housing for many year-round residents. Rather, I offer it as a harbinger of how close we are to a surge in demand for services that organizations such as Flagstaff Shelter Services provide.

Many low to moderate income households, especially renters, are living under the shadow of being just one lease termination, rent increase or economic event away from losing their current shelter. Given our area’s shortage of affordable rental housing, finding a new address will be an extremely difficult if not seemingly impossible task for a number of these households. As a result, far too many may face a new reality – the possibility of becoming homeless.

Meanwhile, organizations like FSS and our partner service providers are already continually stretched to meet the current challenges of helping people experiencing homelessness. As it does every year, winter’s freezing conditions will prompt many individuals to seek a warm, dry, safe place until they can get back on their feet. And families displaced from their homes will need a place to land while we help them to get back their lives, livelihood and into a stable housing situation.

FSS has a long history of developing and implementing innovative, housing-related solutions for those experiencing homelessness. In 2021, FSS helped divert 121 diverse households from shelter or unsheltered homelessness. We have successfully shortened stays in homelessness, prevented returns to homelessness, and helped over 900 of our most vulnerable neighbors move to permanent housing. We are proud to report 86% of these rehoused neighbors remain stably housed one year later

A prime example of such innovation is the use of motels to shelter and house vulnerable households during COVID. To increase this capacity, in April 2022 we purchased the 58-unit Crown motel on Route 66. The Crown helps to meet the community’s need for year-round family shelter. Previously, there were only three units of year-round shelter in Coconino County for families that included a father or second head-of-household (two-parent households and single fathers with minor children). For two-parent households, the lack of adequate family space meant fathers (and sometimes boys age 12+) were often separated and sent to one shelter while a mother and children were sent to another. This is both traumatizing for a family and costly for multiple agencies to serve one household. The Crown helps remedy this by providing low-barrier, non-congregate family shelter that keeps parents and children safely together.

Since acquiring the Crown motel site six months ago, the facility has essentially operated at capacity every day,

But this is not enough.

Stable housing is the solution to homelessness. Helping to avert or reduce the impact of homelessness is not just good for the soul of our community, it also makes good financial sense considering the oft proven strong correlation between stable housing and reduced healthcare and other community costs.

Flagstaff and Coconino County will weather the coming storm brought about by rising rents and the impact of inflation on low to moderate income households, just as we weather the stress frigid winter weather, wildfires, and flooding have on shelter. But doing so will require more resources, more funding and more innovative solutions.