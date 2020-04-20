Coconino Voices: A way to stop carbon pollution and help Americans

Americans are encouraged to see the broad agreement that, during a crisis, it helps to put cash in people’s pockets to spend how they see fit.

When Congress turns its attention to the climate crisis, it should not forget this lesson: Direct cash payments are a simple, transparent, and fair way to support Americans when economic winds shift and dislocations come to pass.

Climate change demands that we stop emitting greenhouse gases. America needs to move from a fossil fuel-based economy to a clean energy economy. That will be a major change, but it should not be an acute crisis like we’re in now. Giving cash payments to Americans can help ensure a healthy economy while making a gentle transition to a clean energy future.

Here’s how: Congress could put a price on carbon pollution, driving our economy away from fossil fuels toward clean energy sources, and could rebate that money as an equal cash payment, or “dividend,” to all Americans each month. HR 763, now sponsored by 80 members of Congress, seeks to do just this. Cash payments put Americans in the driver’s seat because they are empowered to decide how to spend it: pay bills, buy groceries, save, or invest in a more energy-efficient car.