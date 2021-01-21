Coconino Voices: A nuclear treaty demonstration at Heritage Square

Today we are in, as Dickens penned it, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times….”

"Best" because Jan. 22 is entry into force day for the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). This treaty has been described by Setsuko Thurlow, an atomic bomb survivor (also known as "hibakusha"), as “the beginning of the end of nuclear weapons.”

"Worst" because the world currently has nine nuclear-armed nations with a combined total of 13,400 warheads, creating an existential threat to the survival of humankind. An exchange of as few as 50 or 100 nuclear bombs, such as an escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, would directly kill millions of innocent civilians and indirectly cause regional crop failures.

An exchange of hundreds of nuclear bombs, such as an escalating conflict between the United States and Russia, would immediately kill tens of millions of innocent civilians, and the ensuing firestorm would loft so much soot into the atmosphere that a nuclear winter would block sunlight enough to prevent food production for at least two growing seasons in the northern hemisphere, resulting in starvation of billions of people.