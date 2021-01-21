Coconino Voices: A nuclear treaty demonstration at Heritage Square

Today we are in, as Dickens penned it, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times….”
"Best" because Jan. 22 is entry into force day for the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). This treaty has been described by Setsuko Thurlow, an atomic bomb survivor (also known as "hibakusha"), as “the beginning of the end of nuclear weapons.”
"Worst" because the world currently has nine nuclear-armed nations with a combined total of 13,400 warheads, creating an existential threat to the survival of humankind. An exchange of as few as 50 or 100 nuclear bombs, such as an escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, would directly kill millions of innocent civilians and indirectly cause regional crop failures.
An exchange of hundreds of nuclear bombs, such as an escalating conflict between the United States and Russia, would immediately kill tens of millions of innocent civilians, and the ensuing firestorm would loft so much soot into the atmosphere that a nuclear winter would block sunlight enough to prevent food production for at least two growing seasons in the northern hemisphere, resulting in starvation of billions of people.
Here is some background that will shed light on TPNW. An antecedent, and still in force, nuclear weapons treaty is the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which entered into force in 1970 and has been ratified by every nation, except for five (Israel, India, Pakistan, South Sudan and North Korea). The central bargain of NPT is that non-nuclear weapon states agree to never acquire nuclear weapons; and the nuclear weapon states (the US, Russia, the UK, France and China) agree to share the benefits of peaceful nuclear technology and to pursue, in the words of Article 6 of the NPT, good-faith negotiations on effective measures toward cessation of the nuclear arms race, to nuclear disarmament, and to general and complete disarmament.
This article has clearly not been adhered to in the ensuing five decades. It is significant that the total number of warheads has been reduced from the insane maximum of 70,000 down to a lesser, but still insane, 13,400 today.
However, all nine of the nuclear weapon club members are rushing to modernize and upgrade their arsenals. This refusal to abide by Article 6 of the NPT led to a worldwide grass roots movement, led by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), culminating in the 2017 adoption of the TPNW by the United Nations’ General Assembly. This treaty is legally binding only on ratifying nations, which now total 51. It is very comprehensive regarding nuclear weapons by prohibiting: developing, testing, producing, manufacturing or otherwise acquiring, possessing or stockpiling, transferring to or receiving from others, using or threatening to use, and allowing stationing, installation or deployment.
By outlawing nuclear weapons, this treaty completes the stigmatization of all the weapons of mass destruction: biologic and chemical weapons, persistent anti-personal land mines, cluster munitions (bomblets) and, now, nuclear weapons. Financing any of any of these outlawed weapons now carries a stigma that law-abiding financial institutions will recognize.
Since the treaty applies only to nations that have ratified it, a skeptic might ask, “How will it affect behavior of the nine current nuclear weapon-toting nations?” ICAN has an annually updated publication, “Don’t Bank on the Bomb,” which lists the 36 multinational nuclear weapons manufacturers and their financial backers. In the free world, this publication can guide divestment from these corporations. Such divestment campaigns have been successful in recent decades on several social and environmental issues.
What does TPNW have to do with Flagstaff?
Here is the calculation of Flagstaff’s nuclear weapons federal tax burden: the annual cost for maintaining the US nuclear triad is $67 billion; Flagstaff’s population is 77,000 with a median income of $33,000. Crunch these numbers and the nuclear weapons tax bill for every man, woman and child in Flagstaff is $300 each year. To be clear, eliminating nuclear weapons would not automatically reduce taxes by that amount since the savings would be absorbed by other line items. However, it would create opportunities for social good.
What difference can one small city make in such a large federal issue? Similar to the nuclear freeze movement of the 1980s, there is a current movement named “Back from the Brink” (www.preventnuclearwar.org). Cities, states and organizations have endorsed this movement, which has 5 planks:
1. Renounce the option of using nuclear weapons first;
2. End the sole, unchecked authority of any president to launch a nuclear attack;
3. Remove US nuclear weapons from their current hair-trigger status;
4. Cancel the US plan to replace its entire arsenal with enhanced weapons; and
5. Actively pursue a verifiable agreement among nuclear armed states to eliminate their nuclear arsenals.
With sufficient public pressure, the Flagstaff City Council could consider joining the 48 other cities (including Tucson) that have endorsed this Back from the Brink movement.
On Jan. 22 at noon, around the Peace Pole in Heritage Square, there will be a short demonstration (socially distanced and masked) to recognize this treaty’s entry into force. Please join in this historic observation.
Walking the path that leads to the elimination of nuclear weapons requires measured, careful steps going forward. Is this even possible? Bill McKibben (founder of 350.org) has given us a reasoned answer to this critical question, “We’re the only creature who can decide not to do something we are capable of doing. That’s our superpower, even if we exercise it too rarely.”
David Spence, M.D., is a Flagstaff resident and board member of the Arizona Chapter of Physicians for Social Responsibility.