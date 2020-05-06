Coconino Voices: A message of thanks from the mayor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hello Flagstaff,

Life in Flagstaff as we knew it has changed because of COVID-19. I want to express my deepest sympathy to those who have lost loved ones during this crisis. I also must profoundly thank those of you who have kept our beautiful mountain town running.

As Flagstaffians, we have had to make many difficult decisions and cut backs. But with these decisions we have all risen to the challenge to help our community. There are groups making masks for our first responders, compassion kits being created by local churches and food is being collected and distributed by numerous organizations. Our teachers are guiding parents through lessons online and our beloved restaurants adapted their menus and delivery methods offering family meals.

Small retailers have gone online and a go-fund me campaign has been created to assist our undocumented community members. With that, a “tip your bartender” app has been created as well for the servers who are currently out of work. Lastly, our arts community is hosting online concerts as well as painting and yoga lessons. Even our youth are creating beautiful sidewalk art. Every little bit helps, and we are truly thankful for everything being done by and for our community.

Without all of you, we would not be able to keep going.