Coconino Voices: A message of thanks from the mayor

Hello Flagstaff,
Life in Flagstaff as we knew it has changed because of COVID-19. I want to express my deepest sympathy to those who have lost loved ones during this crisis. I also must profoundly thank those of you who have kept our beautiful mountain town running.
As Flagstaffians, we have had to make many difficult decisions and cut backs. But with these decisions we have all risen to the challenge to help our community. There are groups making masks for our first responders, compassion kits being created by local churches and food is being collected and distributed by numerous organizations. Our teachers are guiding parents through lessons online and our beloved restaurants adapted their menus and delivery methods offering family meals.
Small retailers have gone online and a go-fund me campaign has been created to assist our undocumented community members. With that, a “tip your bartender” app has been created as well for the servers who are currently out of work. Lastly, our arts community is hosting online concerts as well as painting and yoga lessons. Even our youth are creating beautiful sidewalk art. Every little bit helps, and we are truly thankful for everything being done by and for our community.
Without all of you, we would not be able to keep going.
We, like the rest of Arizona, had to shut down everything that wasn’t deemed essential and have asked that everyone practice social distancing. These decisions are not taken lightly but had to be made to protect the health and well being of everyone in Flagstaff while also trying not to overwhelm our healthcare system. We have all taken the call and are doing what we can to help our community and keep ourselves safe. This is all only possible because of community-wide cooperation and the relentless work of our City Staff.
The city of Flagstaff is and will continue to provide leadership during these trying times. I am so proud of our city staff. While we have gone from the Chambers of City Hall to our living rooms, services have continued. We have allocated significant resources to help the most vulnerable in our community. The city contributed an extra $10,000 to the Shelter about a month ago.
More recently, at a Special City Council meeting a few weeks ago, approximately $58,000 of federal dollars were repurposed and funneled to Flagstaff Shelter Services Shelter. The increased financial contributions are specifically to enable the Shelter to utilize unoccupied hotel facilities for added capacity and safety.
Along with helping the community, the city has been working tirelessly to keep everything running as normal. We have put recession and recovery planning in place so we can come out of this stronger than before. The city of Flagstaff made progress toward 100% funding for its Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) unfunded liability. PSPRS is a retirement system for Fire and Police staff.
During our annual budget retreat, we decided on a plan to fully fund the system without having to raise taxes. Our Library, even though closed, is conducting pick-ups and drop-offs for books while also creating online content. Our trash and water services have not changed, and our street stripes are still getting painted. Even though Flagstaff is shut down at the moment, we are still working to provide our community and its residents with what they need.
This pandemic is new to us all and I ask the community for your continued support. While we do not know what our future landscape will look like, the city is doing everything in its power to mitigate the impact. We have been working in conjunction with our state and federal leaders to ensure our success in the re-opening of our beautiful town. Every step must be taken to ensure the safety and health of our citizens, but I can assure you that we will be open again!
With that being said, we will continue to provide resources to those in need and we will keep you updated on what happens next. Thank you, Flagstaff, for everything you are doing, and we will make it through this together!
Coral Evans is the mayor of Flagstaff.
