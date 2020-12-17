Coconino Voices: $15 wage a 'death knell' for business

Few disagree: This has been a tumultuous year for many business interests. Despite even higher hurdles staring us in the face, the Chamber remains optimistic for 2021.

The elephant in the room, of course, is the $15 per hour local wage mandate effective January 1, 2021. Outside a global pandemic, one would very much have to stretch their mind to argue this wage regulation makes sense. Today, in the midst of curtailed economic activity due to a global pandemic? The Flagstaff wage mandate has been, and will continue to be, sadly, the death knell for many Flagstaff businesses.

The wage mandate is particularly damaging to our local-owned and grown “mom & pop” stores. The higher the wage mandate goes, the more widespread damage it inflicts on employees, as wage mandates translate into less employee work hours, less employment opportunities overall, and higher prices for goods and services for everyone.

Worse, data shows wage mandates, which unfairly skew market rates for labor, discriminate against young people. Higher wage mandates force employers to seek more-skilled (older) employees, shutting the door on entry-level jobs typically filled by youth.