Arizona Voices: Wild horse massacres: Humane management is the path forward

At least 36 wild horses were shot and killed in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests last month. As shocking as this incident was, it’s not the first time that horses have been targeted on these same public lands, which stretch over 2 million acres across central and eastern Arizona. Similar mass killings of dozens of wild horses have occurred since 2018. The trail has gone cold each time.

As highly social animals, horses maintain exceptionally close bonds. In this latest massacre, the remaining horses in the area were left to search for their family members among decomposing bodies, including those of young foals. Understandably, the public is outraged.

For many, wild horses represent the spirit of the West. Yet they carry a target on their backs – despised or viewed as a nuisance by some in the ranching, mining, and oil and gas industries.

Even the US Forest Service is guilty of devaluing the lives of these majestic animals. In 2018, for example, the agency proposed to sell wild horses rounded up in California for $1 apiece without any limitations on slaughter, allowing purchasers to buy horses in bulk and truck them across the US border to slaughterhouses. This unprecedented move sparked condemnation among dozens of state and federal lawmakers, and Congress took swift action in federal spending legislation to explicitly bar the Forest Service from moving forward.

The Forest Service’s impulse to sell off wild horses as quickly as possible for bargain-bin prices is part of a much broader problem of how wild horses are treated across the West, largely due to pressure from special interests who want unfettered access to public land. In fiscal year 2021, the federal government removed more than 13,000 wild horses from the range. These regular roundups (or “gathers” as they’re euphemistically termed by the agencies) typically involve low-flying helicopters chasing panicked horses into taxpayer-funded corrals.

The motivations behind the ongoing horse killings in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests remain unknown, though the pattern strongly suggests that they were premeditated by an individual or a group of people intent on reducing the free-roaming horse population while inflicting tremendous suffering.

What is clear is that the Forest Service must do a better job of protecting these horses. Despite pleas from wild horse advocates, the agency has failed to proactively manage the population. The Forest Service does not maintain a precise count of the wild horses living in the sprawling Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, but volunteer field monitors estimate that several hundred horses reside there.

Fortunately, Arizonans are leading the way forward.

Along the Salt River in the Tonto National Forest, for instance, the nonprofit Salt River Management Group is applying reversible immunocontraceptive vaccines to wild horses so that the herd can remain in its natural habitat.

Last month, Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ), chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, and David Schweikert (R-AZ) introduced the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Protection Act of 2022 (H.R. 9154). This comprehensive legislation is aimed at fundamentally reforming how the federal government manages wild horses and, if passed, would represent the first major upgrade to the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

Unfortunately, not all herds are protected by the 1971 law, including the 36 horses who were recently gunned down in the Apache-Sitgreaves. But this new legislation would compel the federal agencies that manage wild horses to adopt a proactive and humane management model — one that is supported by an overwhelming majority of Americans, according to recent polling.

Among other vital reforms, the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Protection Act would ensure that federal agencies utilize proven and safe fertility control methods to keep herds on the range, protect horses and burros from slaughter, prohibit gruesome surgical sterilizations as a management tool, and eliminate cash incentives that have led unscrupulous adopters to funnel horses into the slaughter pipeline.

As Schweikert aptly noted, “This legislation is about more than just saving these incredible creatures who roam free today, it’s about ensuring the great wild horses and burros of Arizona and America live on for generations to come.”