Arizona Voices: Where are the specifics in Biden's land, water protection plan?

President Biden, shortly after taking office, issued an executive order that sets into motion the administration’s goal of conserving 30% of the nation’s land and waters by 2030 — or, as it’s commonly called, the “America the Beautiful” initiative or “30 by 30” plan.

While long on broad principles, including the pursuit of “a collaborative and inclusive approach to conservation,” the proposal is woefully short on specifics. In fact, nowhere in the 22-page report do the Commerce, Interior and Agriculture departments list specific areas or places to be earmarked for enhanced protection.

So what’s troubling about this initiative, which is being touted as the golden ticket to restoring biodiversity, mitigating the negative effects of climate change, and making even more land accessible to outdoor enthusiasts? It potentially could lead to unnecessary land-use restrictions on federal lands in Arizona and the western U.S., which could have negative impacts on wildlife management.