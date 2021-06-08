Arizona Voices: Stone-Manning will ensure our public lands endure

She also has the temperament and management skills necessary to bring together diverse groups of stakeholders in collaborative policy solutions. Prior to her work at the National Wildlife Federation, she served as chief of staff for Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, where she oversaw day-to-day operations of his cabinet and the state’s 11,000 employees, helped broker bipartisan policy through the state legislature, and helped launch the state’s first Office of Outdoor Recreation. She also served as the director of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality where she led the agency’s work stewarding the state’s water, air, mining, and remediation programs. Early in her career, she led a river conservation organization that successfully advocated for hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up the Clark Fork River, one of the nation’s largest Superfund sites. In all of these roles, she demonstrated a firm commitment to making sure our lands and waters are managed for the benefit of all, both now and in the future.