Arizonans agree that reliable access to health care is essential for the health and wellbeing of our communities.

We can also agree that rural Arizonans should not have to travel far from their communities for medical care – including primary care, wellness visits, and even highly complex care.

Medically underserved communities in Northern Arizona, especially in Tribal communities, face disproportionately higher rates of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other challenges that can lead to bad health outcomes if they aren’t receiving quality care. Requiring patients to drive hours away and be separated from their loved ones after an illness or surgery can be harmful to their recovery.

Let me be clear: no Arizonan should have to suffer simply because they cannot access the care they need in their own community.

That’s why I’m proud to support Northern Arizona Healthcare’s proposed construction of a new hospital and ambulatory care center in Flagstaff – which will expand the ability to serve patients from the Navajo Nation, other Tribal communities, and rural Northern Arizona.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) served as a critical hub for Arizonans seeking treatment – with the most vulnerable folks making long trips from Tribal communities and underserved areas to receive care. Throughout the pandemic, NAH cared for a disproportionately high number of severely ill COVID-19 patients – in fact, Flagstaff Medical Center was one of 385 hospitals nationally determined to be “high impact.”

New hospital facilities will strengthen Northern Arizona’s preparedness for future pandemics and disasters by creating spaces that can be used for traditional hospital operations, and quickly adapted to meet emergency needs.

For a state like ours, this is a necessary step in ensuring folks can access the life-saving care they need.

New hospital facilities mean NAH can offer enhanced options locally so patients, caregivers, and their families can receive quality care right here in Flagstaff, rather than commuting hours for medical treatment. At a time when Arizonans are already experiencing a crunch in their finances, it makes no sense that they spend so much time, gas, and money simply seeking care.

I was honored to visit Flagstaff Medical Center last summer and review NAH’s plans to construct a new hospital and ambulatory care center. I saw firsthand how critical medical services provided in the Intensive Care Unit can be modernized and improved for residents of Flagstaff and the surrounding communities.

In my meetings with local health, tribal, and community leaders, it became clear that NAH’s new facilities would expand access to the highest level of care in Northern Arizona and create a new, state of the art health care destination for those in need.

As Arizona’s senior Senator, ensuring Flagstaff can meet the growing health, transportation, and infrastructure needs of the region is a top priority.

With more and more folks choosing to call Northern Arizona home, we must ensure we have the health care services available to keep them safe and ensure their peace of mind. I’m committed to working with the city to engage federal and state officials to get this done and provide certainty to Arizona families.

Working with anyone to solve real challenges is what we as Arizonans expect – and deserve – from our leaders. In the past few years, I’ve achieved tremendous results for our state by shutting out the noise, focusing on common ground, and bringing folks together with a genuine desire to deliver real results.

On behalf of you and your loved ones, I’ll apply the same approach to ensure all Arizonans have access to quality, reliable medical care – no matter where in our state they live.