Arizona Voices: Millions available to transform existing buildings into housing for rural homelessness

Homelessness isn’t just a "big city" problem. Not only does it exist in rural communities, but there are typically fewer resources available for the homeless there compared to metro areas. We want to change that. The Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) recently set aside up to $40 million solely for the purpose of developing bridge housing for the homeless in rural communities.

Bridge or transitional housing provides those in need a safe, clean space to stay, and time to get back on their feet and find permanent housing. With this plan, we can impact rural communities more quickly because developers won’t be starting from scratch. Instead, we will provide the funding for them to acquire existing buildings, like older motels, office space and retail shopping malls, and convert/repurpose them into housing, which takes much less time. We anticipate the funding could generate 500 new units of transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness.

This funding offers a unique opportunity for rural property owners to partner with the state and housing developers to do something tangible to combat homelessness. We can help willing buyers purchase rural properties that may be abandoned and an eyesore for their communities and transform them into something that saves lives.

Conversion projects tend to be smaller, and smaller campuses have shown to be more successful in placing the homeless in permanent housing than large congregate shelters. Those experiencing homelessness can stay in their own communities instead of traveling to receive shelter and when they’re back on their feet, they will be primed and ready to contribute to those same communities.

While this funding was only announced a few weeks ago, Flagstaff Shelter Services has already taken advantage of the opportunity, using ADOH funding to purchase a motel located on Route 66 in Flagstaff.

With travel and tourism slowing dramatically during the pandemic, Flagstaff Shelter Services saw an opportunity to buy a high quality property and meet a desperate need by adding 56 units of transitional housing. The building was in great shape, no major renovations were needed, and this bridge housing should be serving the Flagstaff community soon.

ADOH is currently reviewing additional applications in Cottonwood, Page and Prescott.

Vacant hotels are not the only type of buildings that can be quickly transformed into bridge housing. ADOH is encouraging rural communities to look at obsolete office buildings, apartment complexes, hospitals, and commercial structures as opportunities to provide more housing to those in need. If the building is in good condition, and we start the process now, transitional housing could be available to those in need before our brutal summer heat kicks in.

With this program, rural property owners have a chance to do something meaningful to improve their communities. Someone experiencing homelessness can turn their life around and transitional housing is where they do it. We have the money to help create the housing, we just need people with the vision to see an opportunity.

Tom Simplot is the director of the Arizona Department of Housing.

