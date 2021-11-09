Arizona Voices: Looking at AZGFD's proposed mountain lion management

She was then transferred to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, where she will spend the remainder of her life among other mountain lions with similar backstories. Though her growth was stunted from the malnutrition she endured at an early age, Poppy retains the vigor that saw her through her time as an orphan, and she enjoys roughhousing with her older -- and much larger -- foster siblings.

In Arizona, the recreational harvest of spotted kittens or females with spotted kittens is unlawful, but young kittens are rarely travelling with their mothers when the latter are pursued by hunters and their hounds. Aiming to reduce the number of kittens orphaned each hunting season, the AZGFD implemented a seasonal closure between June 1 and Aug. 20 of each year for the 2018-23 management period to accommodate a portion of the seasonal birth pulse when most kittens are born. The reasoning behind the seasonal closure is that the period offers a window for dependent kittens born during the closure to physically develop and begin traveling with their mothers, therefore making family groups more identifiable to hunters when the season reopens.

However, the brief recess -- in practice -- only benefits a small minority of kittens born during the earliest stage of the closure, which itself represents a fraction of the seasonal birth pulse observed in North American mountain lions.