Arizona Voices: Listen to state residents when determining future of 'Arid-zona'

Take a look at Lake Mead, sad and shriveled where once it was brimming. Built in 1935 to impound more water than any reservoir in America, it now sits at just 36% of capacity and continues its inexorable long-term decline.

The parched reservoir gives us a preview of the future awaiting Arizonans, who face dire water shortages in the coming decades — unless state and national leaders abandon their growth-at-all-costs mentality and reverse the policies that are set to push Arizona's population to the ecological brink.

The Southwest's warming and drying climate has shrunk the Colorado River's flow by about a fifth of its volume over the past century. The federal government's most recent National Climate Assessment, a 1,500-page behemoth, warns that this could become the water-scarce norm as the climate heats up and snow-packs in the Rocky Mountains melt away.

The Assessment's grim forecast is that increases in temperature would also contribute to "aridification (a potentially permanent change to a drier environment) in much of the Southwest, through increased evapotranspiration, lower soil moisture, reduced snow cover, earlier and slower snowmelt, and changes in the timing and efficiency of snowmelt and runoff."