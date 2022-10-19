Arizona Voices: Let's ensure all children in Arizona have access to educational opportunity

When I met Kathy, nearly a decade ago, she was a junior with eyeglasses and chin-length brown hair, attending the same high school in Virginia as my teenagers and well on her way to becoming class valedictorian.

Her work ethic, talent, easy smile, and intellectual curiosity made people around her feel inspired and confident in the future. She dreamed of going to college and eventually graduate school and was clearly doing everything in her power to make this happen.

But, notwithstanding her hard work, dedication, talent, excellent grades, high test scores and meaningful extracurricular activities, higher education remained a distant, fragile goal for Kathy: She was a 2-year-old toddler when she came to the United States.

Virginia was the only home she had ever known but still, she was a “Dreamer”, and as such was not eligible for in-state tuition and financial support when pursuing a college degree. It would be several years after Kathy graduated from high school that the state, in 2016, would extend in-state college tuition to Dreamers like her.

Today, the people of Arizona have a chance to ensure ALL Arizonans can meet their full educational potential. This is good for students — for the children raised right here in our communities — and good for the state.

A small policy change can sometimes yield massive benefits, changing lives and improving social and economic wellbeing for many. Proposition 308 is one such simple change that is on the ballot this November. If passed, it will have far-reaching impacts, providing educational opportunity to thousands of hardworking students and strengthening Arizona’s workforce and economy. A YES vote would allow all students who attended an Arizona high school in-person for at least two years and graduated from an Arizona high school to pay in-state tuition at our state’s public universities — Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University, and the University of Arizona.

Regardless of how Dreamers may have arrived in Arizona schools, if they meet our high school graduation and college admission requirements, we are all losing out by cutting their college-going aspirations short.

Instead, let’s give them the same opportunity the other children have to contribute to society by pursuing a postsecondary degree. More college degrees translate into more jobs created and more money spent right here in our local economy. Providing an expanded opportunity to those who are willing to work hard and contribute to Arizona is an investment in our long-term social and economic vitality.

A recent report by College Success Arizona estimates that adding 1,000 college graduates to the Arizona workforce would increase state tax revenues by more than $2.2 million each year. Currently, about 2,000 Arizona students do not qualify for in-state tuition each year because of their Dreamer status, regardless of their efforts and talents. The math is simple, and the investment will pay dividends for all of us.

I’ve met talented, hardworking Arizonan children who dream of going to college but face the barrier of out-of-state tuition and lack of access to the financial support other students can apply for: a junior who wants to be a teacher; a senior who wants to be a computer engineer. We need that teacher. We need that engineer. We need them to contribute to our state’s well-being, and they need us to act now so that they can have the same educational opportunity the rest of our children have.

Come November, I plan to vote YES on 308. It is a simple thing to do. It is the right thing to do. For our students and for the state, where everyone stands to benefit from increased educational opportunity for ALL Arizonans.