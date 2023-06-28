While it seems that Arizonans have different opinions on almost everything these days, there’s one thing the vast majority of us can agree on: Our state and local governments need to use our tax dollars more wisely. Fortunately, due to a confluence of factors, transitioning light-duty government fleets to electric vehicles provides a sensible way to save taxpayers a truckload of cash.

According to Electric Vehicles Save Money for Government Fleets, a new report by Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group, state and local governments in Arizona could save taxpayers $283 million if they collectively transitioned their light-duty fleets to electric when they retire older vehicles. The state fleet alone could save taxpayers $26 million. Nationwide, the 50 states and municipalities and counties within them could save taxpayers nearly $11 billion in lifetime expenses by purchasing electric vehicles as opposed to gasoline- and diesel-fueled vehicles for their light-duty fleets.

The main reasons for the cost savings? EVs cost significantly less to operate and maintain than gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles, due in large part to volatile fuel costs, fewer moving parts, and fewer fluids to replace. If the state of Arizona and its local governments replace the nearly 20,000 light-duty fleet vehicles scheduled to retire over the next decade with EVs, the approximately $283 million in savings will come mostly from a 74% reduction in fuel costs and an average 37% reduction in maintenance costs. Among Arizona state agencies, about 800 vehicles are light-duty cars and trucks that are likely to retire over the next 10 years and are in categories for which EVs are available on the market today.

Additionally, new federal incentives make EVs more affordable than ever. The Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit, adopted as part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, provides incentives of up to $7,500 per light-duty EV and up to $40,000 per heavy-duty EV, making various models competitive with gas-powered options from the start.

Buying EVs instead of gasoline-powered, light-duty vehicles over the next decade not only saves taxpayer money, but Arizona and local governments could also save more than 1.6 million barrels of oil and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 462,000 tons (carbon dioxide equivalent), the same amount as produced by driving more than one billion miles in a typical car. Of those reductions, at least 39,000 tons could come from electrifying the state fleet alone.

Whether our state or local governments prioritize saving money for taxpayers, improving air quality, protecting public health or all of the above, each should follow the same roadmap to success: develop ambitious fleet electrification plans and stick to them; share information and resources with other state and local governments and pool purchasing power to negotiate discounts on vehicles and infrastructure; and take full advantage of federal and utility incentives.

EVs are no longer a distant dream: EVs are here and provide a unique opportunity to save money and improve air quality at the same time. Now is the time for our state and municipalities to accelerate the EV transition.