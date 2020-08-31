Animal Welfare: A plan to humanely deal with community cats

The mission of High Country Humane is to “transform lives by providing exceptional animal care and adoption services, supporting and strengthening the bond between pets and people, and advocating for the well-being of all animals.”
When reading that statement, most of us think about the pets in our world who need help. However, an often overlooked segment of the pet world is the community cat. These cats are sometimes called “feral,” can give the impression of a ferocious beast; however, most cat lovers and feline experts recognize them for who they are: cats who’ve been abandoned by their owners to fend for themselves and now belong to the community.
Typically, the offspring of these (usually unfixed) domestic cats (now considered feral or wild) have never been handled by people and become terrified. Most experts say these cats can not be tamed and adopted into homes.
In the past, these cats were trapped and euthanized. Now we know this is not only inhumane, it is also not effective at solving the problem.
Today, Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs have been implemented by most shelters to humanely deal with community cats; here is how the HCH program works.
After the cat is identified as needing help, a trap is set with food to entice the cat into the trap. When caught, the cat is transported to the shelter where it is examined by the HCH veterinarian. After being deemed healthy, the cat is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and a small notch is made in its left ear to identify it as sterilized. After recovery, it is returned to its original location to live out its life as a healthy, non-reproducing animal.
Here is what a few community members have to say about the program.
“The High Country Humane TNR program helped me with the feral cats on my property. I had two feral cats that became pregnant and all of a sudden I went from two to eight cats. I was able to catch and tame some of the kittens who were then adopted through HCH. I feel fortunate to have had their help, guidance and support every step of the way, and was impressed by the care and concern for the animals and the professionalism I saw from both the TNR volunteers and the HCH staff.” -- Ricardo Pereira
“When we moved into the Timberline area we had people dropping off cats in the forest. We rescued four kittens but we didn’t know what to do with the adult cats. Soon there were more kittens having kittens. We didn’t want these healthy, beautiful cats trapped and killed, but we needed a way to control the feral cat population in our neighborhood. HCH referred us to their volunteer TNR program, and it is the perfect solution!
"So far, we’ve trapped 18 cats in less than a year. We’ve fostered the kittens and they found loving homes through HCH. With TNR, adult cats - spayed or neutered, vaccinated and ear tipped - are returned to our neighborhood where neighbors work together by feeding and providing shelter for the cats. The neutered male cats are healthier because they don’t get beat up fighting over the females and the female cats are no longer kitten factories. We used to have mice, pack rats and gophers in our yard but the cats have all but eliminated these pests. It’s a win-win solution for us and the cats! -- Debbie and Chuck Lyon
“Trapping the community cats on our property was a meaningful learning experience for our entire family. The TNR volunteers were extremely helpful and showed us exactly what to do. The shelter staff was amazing, very attentive to detail, and they gave each of the animals the care they needed. Our sincere thanks and appreciation to all.” -- Dave Brown
So far this year, HCH has spayed or neutered and vaccinated 154 cats and adopted out 23 “community kittens” who won’t become “community” cats.
A new grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff will help extend the program into a targeted area within the Flagstaff city limits, and will pay for the spay or neuter and vaccination of 75 cats.
If you’d like more information about the TNR program at High Country Humane, please call 928-773-1330.
Written by Pam Tharp, a member of the High Country Humane Advisory Board.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!