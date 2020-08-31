Animal Welfare: A plan to humanely deal with community cats

Here is what a few community members have to say about the program.

“The High Country Humane TNR program helped me with the feral cats on my property. I had two feral cats that became pregnant and all of a sudden I went from two to eight cats. I was able to catch and tame some of the kittens who were then adopted through HCH. I feel fortunate to have had their help, guidance and support every step of the way, and was impressed by the care and concern for the animals and the professionalism I saw from both the TNR volunteers and the HCH staff.” -- Ricardo Pereira

“When we moved into the Timberline area we had people dropping off cats in the forest. We rescued four kittens but we didn’t know what to do with the adult cats. Soon there were more kittens having kittens. We didn’t want these healthy, beautiful cats trapped and killed, but we needed a way to control the feral cat population in our neighborhood. HCH referred us to their volunteer TNR program, and it is the perfect solution!