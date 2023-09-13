Exquisite Ranch nestled in the beautifully wooded pastures of Lockett Ranches find this breathtaking 6,832 sq ft Estate offering privacy & stunning views of SF Peaks. Perfectly positioned on 4 level acres is main residence w/ 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, wine bar, (2) laundry rooms, 6 car heated garage, circular paver driveway, 3 stall barn w/ turnouts & pasture, (2) water features, outdoor BBQ, firepit & new spa, full perimeter invisible fencing. Primary oversized suite w/ fireplace, whirlpool tub, oversized shower & separate sauna. Built in 2005 with an addition in 2008, original home was constructed by Michael Kaser boasting timeless details throughout including T&G beamed ceilings, hand carved mahogany doors, 4 stone fireplaces, travertine & wood flooring. Chef's kitchen w/ pizza oven!
8 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,800,000
