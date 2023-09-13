Gorgeous Tudor style home on a 1.3 acre corner lot in coveted Lakeside acres. This spacious home features 8 bedrooms, den, loft and 5 bathrooms with primary on the main floor. Primary bedroom includes a full kitchen, large spa like bathroom with walk in closet, loft space, two grand fireplaces, and separate bar area that leads to a wraparound deck. Newly renovated kitchen with designer touches and Cambria quartz counter tops. Great room has plenty of natural light and a gas fireplace to cozy up to. 3+ car garage on the main level that is 1800+ sqft AND 4 additional garage spaces in the basement that also allows for multiple workshops and storage. Plenty of space for tools, cars and toys! Work on your car collection in a basement that maintains 60 degrees even in the summer! Serene