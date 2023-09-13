Welcome to your dream home in Flagstaff, Arizona! This custom-built residence offers the perfect blend of modern elegance and natural beauty. Located just 10 minutes from downtown Flagstaff and a mere 20 minutes from the renowned Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort, this property offers the ideal balance between convenience and tranquility. Situated on an expansive 1.85-acre lot, this spacious home spans 4,117 square feet and boasts a total of 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, including a bonus room currently used as a game room. The interior has been recently refreshed with brand new paint, and the main level features brand new laminate flooring throughout. The heart of this home is the recently updated kitchen, which showcases brand new GE CAFE appliances, granite countertops, cabinetry, backsplash, and a large walk-in pantry. This property offers a range of desirable features to enhance your lifestyle. In-floor heating provides ultimate comfort during the colder months, while fire sprinklers and a security system offer peace of mind. The convenience of a central vacuum system ensures effortless maintenance and easy access for cleaning. Additional amenities include a shared deep well and access to natural gas, ensuring a reliable water supply and efficient energy usage. An 8,000-gallon underground tank allows for the recycling of water, ensuring sustainable irrigation for the lush landscaping surrounding the home. For pet owners, a dog run provides a safe and secure space for your 4-legged family members. Indulge in relaxation in the hot tub or gather around the fire pit for memorable evenings spent under the stars. The storage yard provides ample space for all your outdoor equipment and tools. Car enthusiasts will appreciate the double RV garage, featuring 14-foot doors and a generous 1,748 square feet of space, along with a convenient 400 square feet storage loft. In addition, a separate 4-car garage offers plenty of room to park a total of 8 vehicles, providing ample storage and convenience. One of the standout features of this property is the guest quarters, offering privacy and independence for visitors or extended family. With its own laundry facilities, full kitchen, living room, and bedroom, your guests will feel right at home. The guest quarters also feature a private entrance and interior access to the main home, ensuring seamless transitions during the winter months. Don't miss the opportunity to make this remarkable property your own. Experience the best of Flagstaff living, with its natural beauty, outdoor recreation, and vibrant downtown, all just minutes away from your doorstep.